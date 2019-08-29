There are tons of fashion and beauty sales on deck for Labor Day Weekend, and even Kim K. is getting in on the budget moment. Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty is having a 2019 Labor Day Sale, and the brand is offering up to 70% off some of its cosmetics. That's major savings on some fan-favorite products.

The KKW Beauty Labor Day Sale launches on Aug. 29 and runs through Sept. 2. The brand is offering 30% off sitewide. KKW's reps confirmed to Bustle via email that some exclusions apply. So almost everything is on sale. Be sure to read the fine print when you're shopping.

KKW Beauty is also offering additional discounts, like that 70% off promise. You can enjoy 50% off Crème Contour Singles, Classic Icon Lipstick and Lip Liner, and the KKW x Kylie collection. You can also grab the Ultralight Beams, Juicy Gloss, Flashing Lights, Crème Contour Duos, Highlighter Palette, Glam Bible, and Singles for 60% off. Lastly, the brand is offering 70% off the limited edition Argenis Collection.

Below are 10 products that you definitely need to shop during KKW Beauty's end-of-summer holiday sale. There's no time like a killer sale to take the plunge and spend that cash on products that you may have been eyeing.

1. Smokey Volume 1 Palette

You get six pans of neutral shadows in shimmery and creamy matte finishes. You can easily master Kim K's signature smoky eye with this travel-friendly and expertly coordinated palette. It will transition from day to night with supreme ease

2. Classic Icon Crème Lipsticks

KKW Beauty has a wealth of nude lipstick choices in its repertoire. The Classic Icon lippies boast the creamiest texture and the shades look good on all skin tones. Mwah. With this sale, you may as well pick up two tubes.

3. KKW x Kylie Lip Set

Kardashian West and her baby sister Kylie Jenner created a red-toned liquid lipstick set comprised of four shades that can be mixed, matched, or worn on their own. You will definitely find your perfect red among this collection.

4. KKW Beauty x Mario Gloss

Matte is not the only texture option for fall lips. As if! You can go with megawatt shine on your pucker as the temps dip. The soft and sheer Juicy gloss will add just the right sheen to your pout. It's also great for layering over your favorite matte hue, too.

5. Crème Contour Stick

If you love to contour and sculpt, then you need to grab the brand's easy-to-use Creme Contour Sticks. You'll be able to create all of the angles that your heart desires.

6. Classic Blossom Palette

Your lids will bloom whenever you use the Classic Blossom Palette, which is less than $32 during the sale. It's packed with 10 pans of red and pink hues that can be layered for intense and fashion-forward eye looks. The shades are also suited for everyday use or for office wear.

7. Crème Highlight Stick

This creamy stick is perfect for highlighting the brow bone, forehead, underneath the eyes, along the nose, or basically any face real estate you want to spotlight.

8. Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette

You can never have too many palettes in your collection. The Sooo Fire shadow set mixes bronzy, gold, and orange shades in multiple finishes. Forget fire and ice when you can have fiery eyes. You will hit pan on every single shade, making this palette triple the value.

9. Red Crème Lipsticks

If you remain on the hunt for an everyday red lipstick, KKW Beauty offers four classic and Old Hollywood reds that you need to scope out. You'll get statement-making lips at a discount.

10. Sooo Fire Gloss

The lip glosses in the Sooo Fire collection are included in the sale. There are three shades — a vibrant orange, soft peach, and golden brown — to choose from. You'll reach for a tube whenever you are in the mood for glass-like shine.