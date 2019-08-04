Two of your fave Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars are pursuing their passions full force. Kourtney Kardashian has her lifestyle brand Poosh, Scott Disick is still flipping houses, and these exes are both about to appear together on Disick's new show. Yes, Kourtney Kardashian is on Flip It Like Disick, and the trailer reveals just what she thinks about her ex's new venture. "I am very proud of you," she says in one scene. Aww.

The co-parents may no longer be together, but Kardashian and Disick are open about how they've stayed friends and continued working together as a family. "I'm so proud of the place we're at as parents to our children now and all the work we've put into getting here," Kardashian captioned a recent selfie of her and Disick.

In fact, in the second episode of his new show, Disick will be tackling a project for Kardashian and their kids. According to an E! press release, in the episode titled "Family Matters," Scott "commits himself to another project when he convinces Kourtney to let him build a playhouse for their kids in her backyard."

The finished playhouse appears in the trailer for the show where someone — presumably Disick — and Kardashian's son Mason can be heard saying excitedly, "Look at that!"

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Kardashian has a very specific style of her own, which Disick will have to take into account when he begins designing the playhouse. Perhaps he can take inspiration from the way Kardashian designed their three kids' rooms.

According to People magazine, each of the kids has a different theme in their bedroom. Mason's is space-themed, because he loves Star Wars. His room has constellation wallpaper and "glow-in-the-dark elements." Meanwhile, Penelope's room is pretty in pink and features a clothing rack for her dolls' clothes. "Toys can be chic, too!" Kardashian wrote on her website, according to People. Little Reign's room has a sort of safari adventure theme, with lion and elephant plush toys scattered around and a model airplane mounted above the bed — it was a gift from Mason.

Kardashian told Architectural Digest that her eye for design was instilled in her by her mom Kris Jenner. "My mom has always had a vision for our houses—she taught us the joy of interior design," Kardashian said. The outlet further reported that Kardashian always makes sure her aesthetic stays sophisticated while also being "family friendly" so that her kids feel at home there too.

You can expect more of that in Disick's playhouse project. From the trailer, it seems that Disick went for a modern wood exterior with big windows, art hanging inside, and plenty of toy decorations for the kids to play with.

E!

No wonder Kardashian was proud of Disick's work. He basically built a full-on house for the kids. It'll be interesting to see in the episode how much Kardashian weighs in on the project versus how much of it is just Disick's vision alone. But no matter who gets the credit, the kids are the real winners here. That looks like one epic place to hang out.