Some rough weather is brewing on Bachelor in Paradise — literally and otherwise.

In the July 14 episode, four new arrivals vied for the affections of the Season 10 contestants: Susie Evans, Jill Chin, Parisa Shifteh, and Alli Jo Hinkes. As is often the case in Paradise, several budding beach relationships were shaken by the desire to explore other prospects.

In fact, the latest entry brought so much drama that it’s spilling into a bonus episode on Tuesday, July 15. But if you can’t wait to find out who went home on Bachelor in Paradise Week 2, Reality Steve has reported the rumored outcome. Spoilers ahead!

Zoe McGrady

After giving her rose to Brian Autz in Week 1, Zoe McGrady sought clarity from Brian that they were on the same page. But even after assuring Zoe they were “good,” he ultimately went on a date with Parisa Shifteh and gave her his rose instead.

Alli Jo Hinkes

Week 2 saw Dale Moss at a crossroads between newcomer Alli Jo Hinkes and his Week 1 connection, Kat Izzo. However, he realized that his true feelings remained with Kat, leaving Alli Jo roseless.

Lexi Young

Here’s where it gets tricky. Despite Justin Glaze telling Lexi he was an “open book” when it came to his past relationship with Susie, he stunned her — and their castmates — when he gave his rose to his ex, confirming the “gut feeling” Lexi had all along.

Disney/Sami Drasin

While Susie turned down the rose (more on that below), Reality Steve reports that Lexi leaves anyway. “I’m done,” she said as she walked away from the rose ceremony. “This is ridiculous. I’m not staying ... I’m ready to go home.”

Susie Evans

Susie was shocked by the gesture, but not in a good way. “I feel like he was trying to sacrifice his position for me to stay and meet people next week,” she told the camera. “It should have been Justin gives his rose to Lexi, and I go home. Like, it’s fine.”

While she appreciated the intent, Susie told Justin she couldn’t accept the rose.

Justin Glaze

At the very end of the July 14 episode, Justin walked away from the rose ceremony, prompting Susie to follow after him. While Reality Steve doesn’t have specifics about what happens next, he reports that both he and Susie leave in the aftermath.

On the bright side, the Bachelor Nation podcaster adds that Jill Chin — who seemed doomed to go home sans rose — somehow gets Justin’s rose and manages to stay another week.