Even before meeting on the beach of Bachelor in Paradise, Kat Izzo and Dale Moss had something big in common. They both got engaged on Bachelor Nation shows — Kat to John Henry Spurlock on her last trip to Paradise, and Dale to Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette — before ultimately parting ways with their respective partners.

Will their experience in Bachelor Nation lend a helpful perspective to their budding connection? As Dale told Bustle ahead of filming, he’s “more secure” today than he was on The Bachelorette, adding, “I just have a really strong clarity on the type of woman I want [and] what I want out of life.” Meanwhile, Kat shared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast: “I really just wanted somebody that has lived enough life, I think, to be able to be a good, supportive partner and take life seriously with me.”

So, are Kat and Dale together after Bachelor in Paradise? Here’s a recap of their time together so far — and a peek at what reports say about their fate after the show. Spoilers ahead!

Paired In Paradise

Kat and Dale’s first date was on a scenic boat ride, and she felt like she was “babygirl’d” in the best way. She praised Dale’s chivalry, like when he lifted her into the boat, while Dale made a compelling case for kissing as a cure to seasickness. Naturally, Kat gave Dale her first rose.

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

The following week saw Dale explore a potential connection with Alli Jo Hinkes following a kissing booth challenge. Even though he was “extremely intrigued” by the late arrival, he ultimately decided to give his rose to Kat.

As he shared in a confessional, “There was a moment at the cocktail party where I caught Kat out of the corner of my eye, and I remember being lost for a minute. I was like, Damn. I haven’t felt that in a long time with someone. And that moment told me, yeah, it’s Kat.”

Even though Paradise is still in its early stages, showrunner Scott Teti recently told Deadline that Kat had a standout journey this season. “She has come into her own. I think that plays itself out in this season,” he teased.

Spoilers Say...

According to Reality Steve, Kat and Dale continue to exchange roses this season. While the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster doesn’t have a specific roadmap about how Season 10 plays out, he did share that Kat and Dale reportedly leave the beach as an item, though not engaged.