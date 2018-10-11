Are they? Aren't they? For now, that's still unclear. But after Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat's latest hangout together, it kind of seems like there might be some truth to those recent dating rumors, as E! News reported.

It's worth noting, however, that this is all just speculation for now. Several sources from several outlets have hinted at a romance between the two since they were first spotted grabbing dinner in September, but both Kardashian and Sabbat — who stars on grown-ish — have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for both Kardashian and Sabbat about the dating rumors, but did not hear back.)

Now, let's get to the good stuff: Kardashian and Sabbat's latest date night, er, outing. On Oct. 10, the pair decided to take in some art together at a gallery in Beverly Hills. The exhibit, titled "America Too," was a collaboration between artist Haruki Murakami and Virgil Abloh — designer of the Off-White fashion label, Kanye West's creative director, and close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A source for E! News reportedly peeped Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, 20, at the event, and told the outlet,

"It was very crowded, but Kourtney and Luka stayed close together and weaved their way through the crowd. Kourtney was all smiles and they talked closely the entire evening."

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amber De Vos/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The source's observations about the rumored couple didn't end there, though. They were said to have been seen laughing together outside on the gallery's patio, too, and "Kourtney was very flirty," the source claimed. "[Kardashian] left giving Luka a coy smile and didn't take her eyes off of him. At one point, she stood against a wall and Luka talked to her very closely whispering in her face. They seemed very into each other and didn't want to be apart."

While their reported romance may still be relatively new, it seems as if Sabbat has actually known the Kardashian-Jenners for quiet some time. "Kourtney has known Luka forever," a source close to reality star told Us Weekly. "He’s a friend of the entire family and always hangs with the girls."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even though Us Weekly's source insisted that there wasn't anything "romantic" going on between the two, a second source for E! News seems to think otherwise.

"[Kardashian and Sabbat] started off as friends and it seems like its turning into more," the insider told the outlet. "She is very attracted to him and wants to keep seeing him. She's known him for awhile and is very comfortable with him. She's always thought he was very easy to talk to and fun to hang out with."

The rumors about Kardashian and Sabbat first started swirling after the pair was snapped grabbing on Sept. 14, Us Weekly reported. Shortly thereafter, according to People, they partied together at the opening of Tao Chicago as well. Then, just a few weeks later, People also spotted them on a lunch date with Kardashian's little sister, Kendall Jenner, and Anwar Hadid, the model brother of Gigi and Bella.

Kardashian only recently split from her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, so if she's not trying to rush into a new relationship, maybe she and Sabbat are just friends after all. Who knows. They sure look like they're having fun regardless.