For the most part, the Kardashian/Jenner family members can buy whatever they want, whenever they want. So what do you give the famous family for Christmas then? Kris Jenner gave Kourtney Kardashian a Christmas gift that made her cry. Yes, Kourtney, the notoriously stoic Kardashian, actually teared up in response to a Christmas gift. Apparently, it was very "interesting to look at."

Kris gave Kourtney animatronic dolls from the "It's A Small World" ride at Disneyland. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off the gifts on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, describing the dolls as, "The only present that's ever made me cry. My mom got me these from It's A Small World At Disneyland."

Sure, that's an extravagant and unusual gift, but there's a lot more to it than that — Kourtney is a huge Disney fan. In a post titled "My Disney Obsession" on her official website, Kourtney discussed her adoration for Disney. The mother-of-three declared, "I've always loved all things Disney." That wasn't the only article on the subject on her personal website either. In another post called "Disney Magic," Kourtney opened up about her love for Disneyland. The reality star explained,

"Disneyland is truly one of the happiest places on Earth. It is one of my favorite places to visit; every time I leave, I wish I lived there. I love that the experience is always different and that I discover something new each time."

Now she doesn't even need to go to theme park itself to "discover something new," since she has the "It's A Small World" dolls in her very own home.

How is Kris going to top this gift next year? She set the bar pretty high, and these dolls will be a lot to "keep up with." Especially since fans (and even their haters) always want to know what the Kardashian/Jenner family members buy each other for Christmas.

One Twitter user remarked that "Kardashian money is not regular money," which it is not. And a Kardashian Khristmas is not a regular Christmas. Not by a long shot.

This wasn't the first Christmas season where Disneyland played a major role for the eldest Kardashian sibling. In 2015, Kourtney posted a photo of a framed Christmas card on her wall. She captioned the Instagram post, "Original hand drawn card that Walt Disney sent out for Christmas back in the 50s. One of my favorite Christmas presents."

In another post on her personal website, Kourtney revealed that the framed Christmas card is actually hanging in her son Reign's room these days.

In 2013, Kourtney visited the "It's A Small World" ride at Disneyland, which was adorned with some Christmas decorations.

She didn't just post one Christmas photo from the ride that year. Kourtney shared a second picture to show off even more Christmas fun.

Kourtney tends to keep her emotions in, so if something makes her cry, that is saying a lot. Kris definitely nailed it with her Christmas gift this year. Now it really is a small world after all, since Kourtney doesn't even need to leave her house to experience Disneyland fun.