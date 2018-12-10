It's the most wonderful time of the year — or at least it's supposed to be. But there are some people with a bone to pick when it comes to the winter holidays. On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of Reign Disick with the Grinch, and it included an adorable and funny caption about her son's feelings on the notorious Christmas villain.

Along with the picture, Kardashian wrote, "He asked the @thegrinch 'Why did you steal Christmas?'" That's honestly a fair question. No one can blame a little kid for wanting some answers. Who just goes ahead and steals Christmas? Oh yeah, the Grinch, that's who.

Kardashian's youngest child did not look happy to be in the same photo as the Grinch. Then again, who can blame him? What kid would want to stand next to a holiday thief? Clearly, Reign doesn't know the man's backstory about his sad childhood in an orphanage. Or maybe he just never reached the end of the movies or books? If Reign started singing some holiday songs, the Grinch probably would've joined in and he could've witnessed the character's heart grow three sizes.

For the record, this wasn't Reign's only adorable moment on social media. He's blessed the Instagram timeline with adorableness plenty of times throughout the years.

During a family trip in October, Reign played with children in a Bali village. Kardashian shared photos and wrote, "They all loved Reign and he loved them."

During that same Bali trip, Reign spent some quality time with his little cousin True Thompson. It just doesn't get much sweeter than Reign wrapping his arm around Khloé Kardashian's daughter for a hug.

True is not the only one who got a hug from the youngest Disick child. His mom shared a photo of Reign giving a big hug to a turtle. See, he has no problem being friendly to non-human creatures, as long as they don't steal any holidays. (Cough, cough, the Grinch.)

Then for Halloween, Reign and his cousin Saint West dressed up in costumes inspired by Kanye West and Lil Pump's music video for "I Love It." No offense to the professionals, but Reign and Saint definitely wore it better, or at the very least, they wore it cuter.

On top of that, the Disick kids all rocked matching pajamas for Thanksgiving, but little Reign really stole the show in their family photo. It's unclear if he just didn't want to be bothered with a photo or if that's just how he wanted to pose, but he definitely added some personality to the picture as he laid on the floor.

When it comes down to it, Reign is still obviously a little kid at heart. And since there are a lot of people in the Kardashian-Jenner family, it can be tough to get any time in the spotlight.

Nevertheless, Reign has been able to shine in his own way throughout the years and he couldn't be any cuter — especially in his latest holiday-themed photo with the Grinch.