This is one family photo Kardashian-Jenner fans need to see. On Tuesday, Kourtney Kardashian posted a throwback photo with Kim Kardashian. As you can see below, Kourtney and Kim are smiling widely for the camera. The date, "1995," is also posted on the snapshot. Based on the Instagram photo, it seems like this particular image may be a still taken from home video footage filmed during the mid-'90s. Whatever the case, it's definitely a cute pic from 23 years ago, and also one filled with good memories.

Kim commented on Kourtney's Instagram by sharing an interesting detail about the nostalgic photo. She revealed, "This was the day Kendall was born."

Well no wonder they were both smiling. They were either waiting to meet Kendall or had already welcomed a brand new sister into the world. Kendall's birth (she is now 23) was certainly an event to be happy about. It was also so memorable Kim immediately knew Kourtney's photo was from the day Kendall officially came into the world. Really, how can you forget a special day like your younger sister being born?

In 1995, Kourtney would've been 16 and Kim would've been 14. Wow, they are so young here, but the two also look pretty much the same as they do today.

Being Kendall's sister is something both Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars cherish. In February, according to StyleCaster, Kim wrote a post for her website honoring her mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters. In the post, Kim praised Kendall's modeling career. She wrote,

"When she first started modeling, Kendall was underestimated because of our TV show. People thought that she was just handed these modeling jobs, but she has worked SO hard to get where she is."

Kim didn't stop there and continued, "Kendall has taught me so much about perseverance. She's shown me that it’s important to pursue your passions, even if people doubt you. I’m so proud of the amazing career she has created for herself."

Kim probably had no idea on Nov. 3, 1995 that she wouldn't be just getting a baby sister, but she would also be gaining another role model in her life.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram (screenshot)

The Kardashian-Jenner family love to share throwback photos, especially when it comes to wishing a family member happy birthday. For example, Kris Jenner shared the photos below for Kendall's 22nd birthday, which she captioned,

"Happy birthday my beauty @kendalljenner!!! You are one of a kind, my angel , and I am so proud of the woman you are. Confident, strong, determined, independent and kind, you have the sweetest soul. It brings me so much joy to watch you achieve your dreams and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for you. Your future is so bright!! I love you, you are my heart. Mommy xo."

Kris did the same thing when her second youngest turned 21.

KUWTK fans can always count on the E! reality TV family to share old school photos with meaning and special backstories.