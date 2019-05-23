By now, you've probably heard that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently welcomed their fourth child via surrogate. They announced the baby boy's birth on May 10, but then waited another week before telling the world his name: Psalm. Well, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 22, Kris Jenner explained the meaning behind Psalm West's name, and guess what? It's actually pronounced "palm" — the "s" is silent... just kidding. It means exactly what you probably think it means.

While speaking to ET on the red carpet of Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Benefit honoring Tommy Hilfiger on Wednesday, Jenner explained,

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible. I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it's perfect. He's just adorable."

So, what's the story behind the Book of Psalms, you wonder? Obviously, it's tied to Christianity — it's a book of the Old Testament, specifically — but it represents way more than that.

According to Insight.org, the Book of Psalms is "a collection of lyrical poems ... [that] comprised the ancient hymnal of God’s people. The poetry was often set to music," and "express the emotion of the individual poet to God or about God."

That's actually surprisingly on-brand for the Kardashian-Wests. OK, maybe "surprising" isn't the right word — their other kids' names are pretty on-brand for them as well — but it's an interesting choice that definitely coincides, contextually, with one of the couple's current creative endeavors.

Back in January, the Kardashian-Wests first announced an event they called "Sunday Service." It's basically like, a joyful gathering of their friends and family with a focus on music and prayer.

In April, Variety spoke to a number of people who have attended the weekly celebration, and the outlet explained that — based on how the guests described it — "West’s reinterpretation of his own music is meant to take on a spiritual essence — particularly songs like 'Jesus Walks,' 'Lift Off' and 'Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1,' all of which have been performed and described as 'an expression of love.'"

Now, see? Isn't Baby Psalm's name actually a really sweet nod to what they've got going on? “Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately," a source explained to People after the couple announced their son's name on May 17. "Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child. 'Psalm' is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually."

Is it unconventional in a way that only eccentric celebrities can typically get away with? I mean, yeah, definitely. It might actually be the *most* unconventional out of all of the Kardashian-West kids' names, which include North, Saint, and Chicago. Still, though, it's fitting.

Also, it starts to sound pretty cool when you say it out loud a few times. Like, "Saul," but more youthful and hip or something. Anyway, now you know where it came from at least.