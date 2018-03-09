Don't count on any of the Kardashians to spill any family secrets. According to an interview with E! News, Kris Jenner didn't confirm Kylie Jenner's pregnancy because of a family pact. This pact prevents the family from spilling any details about another family member's news such as that major Kylie baby announcement. If you're a fan of the Kardashians, you may have heard about this pact before. Apparently, the family is very serious about it.

In her interview with E! News, Jenner cited that pact as the reason why she was so tight-lipped about her daughter Kylie's pregnancy. "You just have to go with the flow," she said. "The family pact is don't say a word so my lips were sealed." So, that's why the Kardashian matriarch never confirmed anything about her daughter's baby news. She was just being a good mom by respecting her child's desire for privacy.

This definitely lines up with all of her responses to the pregnancy reports, ever since it was first reported by TMZ in September 2017. When the news first came out, Jenner responded to it in a completely vague way. At a Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week, the momager responded to the news, per The Hollywood Reporter, by saying, “It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.” THR's fashion director, Booth Moore, also tweeted out an image of Jenner at the event, where it was again stated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would not confirm the news.

The momager also did not respond when Ryan Seacrest texted her, in a saga that played out on Live with Kelly & Ryan in September. Seacrest, who produces KUWTK, let viewers know that he texted Jenner about the news in order to try to get some details about it. Alas, even he couldn't get her to spill any secrets. She simply replied, "Kylie's not confirming anything."

When Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November 2017, she was once again asked about the reports. And once again, she refused to answer. Host Ellen DeGeneres tried her hardest to get some kind of confirmation out of the reality star, but Jenner was not about it.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Considering the fact that the family has this pact, it's not surprising that the KUWTK star stayed mum about the subject for so long.

In case you're wondering what this pact is exactly, Kim Kardashian explained it when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show herself in November. She told the host, "This is how we work in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each others' lives if we speak for the other one." She continued, "We just decided there's so much that goes on that we respect each other's right to speak for themselves."

This sounds like a great move on their part. Like Kardashian said, there really is so much out there about all of the Kardashians that it makes sense to allow the subjects of the news speak for themselves.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Similar to Jenner and Kardashian, other members of the family have also followed suit with this pact in the past. The most recently example of this being when Khloé Kardashian played coy when DeGeneres asked her about Kylie's pregnancy in January. (The host really tried to get those pregnancy confirmations.)

But, no matter how much DeGeneres, or anyone else, tries to get any information out of the Kardashians regarding any special news about another family member, they may be out of luck. And that's because the Kardashian family rumor pact seems to be stronger than ever.