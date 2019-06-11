When Kendall and Kylie Jenner are mentioned, so many different things come to mind. Still, it's tough not to think of Kendall as a sought-after supermodel and Kylie as a young billionaire. That wasn't always the case, though, as evidenced by the throwback photos Kris Jenner posted of Kendall and Kylie on June 11. Longtime Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers have witnessed more than just a post-puberty glow-up. Fans truly got to see the youngest Jenners grow up in the spotlight, but these new (old) photos go back even further.

Even before Kris became the girls' momager, she was always their biggest cheerleader and helper. Along with some school portraits of Kendall and Kylie from their old yearbooks, Kris wrote, "Morning!!!!! I miss doing your hair in the morning." What a time to be alive — before glam squads were even a thing, Kris was a personal hair stylist for her kids. Now she has pretty much every title except for "hair stylist."

Still, Kris could easily get back into the game with her grandkids if she wanted to, or if she somehow found the time in undoubtedly packed schedule. Especially since little Kylie looked adorable with that bow tied in her hair and Kendall's pigtail braids were really on point.

Nowadays Kris is best known for steering the business decisions for her famous family, but when it comes down it, she's just like most other mothers. There isn't a throwback photo of her kids that she doesn't absolutely love. And just like most parents, the mother-of-six cannot help sharing old pictures on social media. This is great because Kardashian/Jenner fans love "new" content and Kris gets to show off her children. Everyone wins.

In February 2018, Kris shared a photo from 1997 with a teenage Kim Kardashian, toddler Kendall, and baby Kylie. If only reality TV was a thing back then — fans could have truly seen Kendall and Kylie grow up. Then again, Kylie was 9 years old and Kendall was 11 when KUWTK Season 1 premiered, so fans have seen a majority of their lives.

Even though fans have gotten to see photos of Kylie's own daughter Stormi Webster from the very beginning of her life, they didn't get to see baby pictures of Kylie in real time. Thankfully, Kris can't help sharing old pictures of her kids. In honor of Kylie's 21st birthday in August 2018, Kris posted a collage with several old photos of her youngest child. Not only that, but it's cool to see how much Kylie and Stormi look alike as babies.

And Kylie isn't the only Jenner who was honored with a birthday collage. In November 2018, Kris shared six photos to celebrate Kendall's birthday, complete with two childhood pictures. It's not at all shocking that the supermodel was photogenic at a young age.

Kris Jenner wears a lot of hats. She's a momager, executive producer, and reality TV star in her own right. Somehow, she manages to kill it in every facet and gush over her children just like moms who aren't in the spotlight.