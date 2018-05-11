Kris Jenner's family is growing constantly — and she couldn't be happier. During an interview with People published this week, Kris Jenner's comments on her grandchildren and shared the family's Mother's Day plans. This Sunday will be a particularly momentous occasion for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, since it's both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's first Mother's Day as moms themselves.

Speaking to People, Jenner expressed gratitude for all of the love she and the family have in their lives. She also joked about adding more seating to the dinner table to accommodate all of the newborns. Kylie Jenner confirmed the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago West, in January. And Khloé Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, last month. So there will be plenty of new faces gathered around the dinner table this Mother's Day. Kris Jenner told People,

"We have three new high chairs at the table! We'll probably do a wonderful dinner with everybody. We're trying to figure it out because in my family, everybody wants to do it. Kylie's like, 'I'll do it!' and Kourtney is like, 'I'll do it!' It's a good problem to have."

It's sweet that the siblings want to have dinner with their mom — the family is clearly super close. And Kris Jenner knows what a joy family is, too. "I think God every day for the blessings," Jenner told People. "Just to be around watching my babies have babies, it doesn't get any better than this."

Khloé Kardashian shared her own Mother's Day plans in a post on her app this week, and it sounds like she's planning to have a pretty low-key day with her daughter. She wrote on her app,

"I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters — but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her."

It's not clear from Khloé's app post whether or not she'll also be spending Mother's Day with Tristan Thompson. Khloé has been quiet about their current relationship status, but the couple was recently spotted at the movies together, and Khloé supported Tristan at a Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game. It's also possible that Khloé might leave Cleveland to spend Mother's Day with her family in California, as one unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight (though neither Khloé or her mom have publicly said that they'd be celebrating the holiday together). Either way, though, it sounds like Khloé's Mother's Day, like mom Kris Jenner's, will be filled with plenty of love from her baby daughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian hasn't shared her own plans for Mother's Day this year, but she and Kanye West have a history of elaborate and epic Mother's Day celebrations. In 2015, Kanye sent a string quartet to serenade his wife on Mother's Day, along with thousands of roses, since they couldn't spend the holiday together. An in 2016, Kanye had an orchestra play a private concert for Kim Kardashian and North West. Still, no one would blame the couple if they wanted to take a page from Khloé's book and have a simple Mother's Day at home with their kids this year.

Kris Jenner now has nine grandchildren, and that figure could increase in the future, too. And it sounds like she's thrilled to share the all of the love with her whole family this Mother's Day weekend.