With three new babies added to the family, it's been a big year for the Kardashian-Jenners. So it's no surprise that Kris Jenner's 2018 Instagram Best Nine focuses on her grandchildren. What's funny, though, is that the collage of her top posts also features not one, but two shots from Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" video, in which Jenner made a memorable cameo.

In "thank u, next," Jenner played the stage mom to Grande's Regina George-inspired character. As the singer and her friends dance in Christmas-themed outfits on stage, Jenner cheers from the audience, videotaping the whole thing. (She's also wearing a pink sweatsuit that's reminiscent of the one Amy Poehler wore in Mean Girls.)

Considering the fact that "thank u, next" broke a YouTube record for bringing in the most views in its first 24 hours, it makes sense that Jenner's most popular Instagram posts would include at least one nod to the song. And the focal point of the grid includes a shot of Jenner in the video at the very center of the collage.

Jenner didn't call out "thank u, next," specifically in her caption. Instead, she chose to focus on the "blessings" her family experienced this year, writing, "This year has been full of blessings! I can’t wait to see what the new year brings. ❤️ Wishing you all a happy new year! #blessed #family #love #2019"

Some of the other Instagrams in Jenner's Best Nine collage include a shot of Kendall Jenner at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, a photo revealing that Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian were expecting a girl, and a picture of Kylie Jenner holding baby Stormi's hand.

And aside from the "thank u, next" pictures, it's also a pretty even mix of pictures from all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings and their children. There's even a photo of Jenner with Rob's daughter, Dream, taken at North West and Penelope Disick's birthday party over the summer.

As far as Jenner's "thank u, next" cameo goes, it's actually highlighted in one of Grande's behind-the-scenes clips about the video. The video shows Kim FaceTiming in to see her mom filming the hilarious "thank u, next" spot.

Hannah Lux Davis, who directed the video, also told Entertainment Weekly that Jenner was "fearless" while shooting her cameo. "I never know when a bigger celebrity comes on, how much they're going to be down to participate in the fun and not take themselves too seriously, but on the first take she was dancing and in it," Davis said to EW. "She was fearless and it was cool to see her in action."

Jenner clearly had a blast while filming her "thank u, next" appearance, so it makes sense that the video appears twice in her year-end roundup. Based on the hashtags she added to the post, though, it sounds like the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch is already looking forward to the new year, too. And who knows — maybe she'll have even more music video moments in 2019.