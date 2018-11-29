As reports suggested, the wildly anticipated “Thank U, Next” music video is set to drop on Friday, Nov. 30. And we know this because this morning, the inventor of the ponytail announced the vid will be out tomorrow. Ariana Grande also released a new teaser for “Thank U, Next” this morning, because she is forever a benevolent and generous pop goddess. Yes, just a few days after she gifted us with that phenomenal tribute to the Regina George gossip montage, the same day the Dangerous Woman Diaries docuseries hit the internet, and one day before the "Thank U, Next" music video is set to come out, Ari G. teased us with another "Thank U, Next" teaser.

And what a tease it is. The latest sneak peek at the music video, which pays homage to classic aughts comedies Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, Mean Girls, and Legally Blonde, gives us a behind-the-scenes look. We get to see a little bit of the video's tribute to Bring It On, a lot of 13 Going on 30, and even more Legally Blonde.

We knew Ari's Elle Woods was going to be flawless, but wow. We are not worthy. And as for Toulouse's impression of Bruiser, Elle Woods's beloved Chihuahua? We still are not worthy.

"Thank U, Next" is the first single off of Grande's to-be-released fifth album, and just as the lyrics predicted, the song is a smash. Earlier this month, Billboard announced that, for the very first time, a track by Grande hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And tomorrow, Grande will release what is sure to be the greatest music video we've ever put in our eyeballs. The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards might as well set aside a few Moon Person statues for this thank u, smash of a music video.

