In a lot of ways, there's no bond closer than family. And in honor of International Women's Day, Kris Jenner took the opportunity to share a heartfelt sentiment on Instagram and Twitter. Kris Jenner's International Women's Day message to her daughters is super sweet — and it might just inspire you to share the love with your own family members.

On Thursday, March 8, Jenner posted a photo of herself with her five daughters, adding a heartfelt caption about how proud she was of their accomplishments. She added a note about both their personal achievements, like the fact that many of them are moms, as well as praising the ladies' work ethics in their various endeavors. Here's the message Jenner posted alongside her Instagram photo:

"I'm so proud of my girls and their hearts and what amazing moms they are and their work ethic and how they get up and do their best every single day.... they share, they give back, they care... they are my best friends and my angels! Thank you girls for teaching me how to be better every single moment we share... you give me life and I love you ❤️ (of course I love Rob the same but it's International Women’s Day 😂) #MYSQUAD"

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared the same message on Twitter, broken into two tweets. Jenner made sure to include Rob in the family-oriented lovefest too, noting that she loves her son just as much as the rest of her children, even if it is International Women's Day.

Before sharing the family tribute, Jenner also posted a more general International Women's Day message, praising "strong women" everywhere.

The Kardashian-Jenner daughters shared their support for International Women's Day on their various social media platforms, too. Kim Kardashian West posted a photo of herself on Instagram, captioning it "Empowered women empower women. 👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 #internationalwomensday." She also shared a second photo alongside Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, captioning it, "Happy International Women's Day."

Kim also shared a few tweets about International Women's Day, including a link to a quiz in her app titled "Can You Guess Who Said These Boss B*tch Quotes?" In addition to the quiz, Kim started the International Women's Day celebrations early, dubbing the days leading up to March 8 "Empowerment Week" on her app. The content Kim shared ahead of International Women's Day was about, in her words, "celebrating strong women, sharing my personal journey and helping you realize your dreams."

Plus, she shared a Kimoji graphic declaring herself a "full-time feminist." On top of that, Kim also retweeted her mom's International Women's Day message, adding, "Love you mom!!!"

Kendall Jenner shared a similar retweet, writing, "love you momma."

Khloé also shared a message about International Women's Day on her app and website, listing the reasons she loves "being a woman."

"I'm celebrating International Women's Day today by embracing everything I love about womanhood and honoring all the strong, sexy and brilliant women in my life," Khloé wrote on her app. "I love being a woman because I can do it all and still look sexy! I want women everywhere to know: it's okay to love yourself first."

The mom-to-be also noted in the app post that exercising and multitasking, along with "taking care of the household" as well as her career, help her "embrace" what it means to be a woman.

While Kylie Jenner didn't retweet her mom's post (or at least not yet), she did share a selfie to Instagram later on Thursday captioned, "women's day."

Each of the women's posts are slightly different, and understandably so. It looks like International Women's Day holds a different meaning for all of the ladies. The theme of the 2018 International Women's Day is #PressForProgress, and they're all pursuing that in their own ways.