It's Krispy Kreme's birthday and we're all getting a piece of the cake — erm, doughnut. Krispy Kreme is turning 82 years old and to celebrate they're creating one heck of confection. Krispy Kreme is stuffing doughnuts with birthday cake batter and I can guarantee that you have never gotten a sweeter goody from someone else's birthday bash.

This very special doughnut takes an Original Glazed Doughnut and decorates it with strawberry icing and festive sprinkles. Inside the Original Glazed Donut is a ring of birthday cake batter. It's like a present. The doughnut is the wrapping and the cake batter is the present. The whole doughnut, though, is a gift in itself. Per Best Products, this treat will only be available from Jul. 15 to Jul. 21. If you thought your birthday week was sweet, Krispy Kreme just took the concept of ~sugar coating~ birthdays to a whole new level.

The birthday party doesn't stop at sprinkles. Celebrations continue with a deal that solidifies Krispy Kreme as the greatest birthday party throw-er ever. "On Friday, July 19, the birthday celebration gets even sweeter when fans can purchase one dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the U.S.," an official press release reads. Dollar dozen? Krispy Kreme's birthday is a date to cherish. Someone pass me a party hat and one dozen Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

Believe it or not, the Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut isn't the first Original Glazed Doughnut to ~get its fill~. Krispy Kreme introduced the iconic doughnut stuffed with your choice of Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme last month, in June. Now filled with birthday cake batter, the Original Glazed Doughnut is arguably better than ever.

If you miss out on the week long window to score one (or two, or four) dozen Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnuts, don't worry. You can still get your fill of cake batter. Because not everyone's birthday falls on Krispy Kreme's, and Krispy Kreme loves birthdays, there's a Cake Batter Doughnut always ready to party. The Cake Batter Doughnut is filled with cake batter kreme, topped with yellow icing and sprinkled with confetti sprinkles. It's always somebody's birthday somewhere. Might as well celebrate with Cake Batter Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme

There's even better news. You can join the party without joining the party. You see what I'm saying? Thanks to the very recent news that Krispy Kreme will offer delivery in select parts of the U.S., you could get your doughnuts without having to interact with anyone. Doughnuts — excuse me, the Krispy Kreme doughnuts — delivered to your actual front door? Happy birthday, happy early birthday or happy belated birthday. This news is truly a gift.

Waltz into your nearest Krispy Kreme to wish them the happiest 82nd birthday by picking up a dozen of warm doughnuts or plan a private at-home Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut bash. This is one birthday week invitation you're going to want to RSVP "yes, definitely, I'll be there, don't worry about it" to. Happy birthday, Krispy Kreme. And happy devouring birthday cake batter, everybody else.