This is the cutest celebrity couple video you'll see all day. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard made each other cry on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. The episode celebrated Shepard turning 44 on Jan. 2, and host Ellen DeGeneres honored him in a huge way. Not only did she give him overalls covered with Brad Pitt's face, but she had Bell ask her real-life husband a question in the audience during a segment called "Ask Dr. Dax." Of course, because they are the sweetest couple ever, their question and answer session ended with both of them in tears.

First of all, it all began with Bell standing up and Shepard joking around by asking her, "Could you state your name?" The Good Place star hilariously replied by stating her first name and then spelling out her surname. Then, Bell asked The Ranch actor,

"What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse for their birthday? Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?"

Shepard couldn't help himself and answered with the question, "In the bedroom?" Like the witty person she is, Bell quipped, "Umm, let’s say I have 'in the bedroom' covered." She didn't stop there, but winked and added, "I got something in my eye," before clarifying, "No, outside the bedroom."

Shepard became serious for a brief moment and sweetly answered his wife,

"I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls, and you’re good."

As you can imagine, the answer brought tears to both Shepard and Bell's eyes. Why wouldn't it? It's the perfect response showing just how much the comedian loves Bell, their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, and their life together as husband and wife. The best birthday gift he could ever ask for is Bell and their family. If you need to grab more tissues, please go ahead, because you are not alone.

Immediately after Shepard made both Bell and everyone in the audience swoon, Bell yelled at him, "You’re crying too!" He joked with misty eyes, "You sit down, young lady. We've heard enough of your questions."

Soon after the tears started flowing, DeGeneres scared them both with someone unexpectedly jumping out of Shepard's birthday cake. The CHIPS director anticipated the moment, but Bell was definitely caught off guard and looked like she might shed even more tears, similar to the kind whenever a sloth is in her presence. Don't worry, the Veronica Mars star didn't cry uncontrollably and kept it together.

Bell and Shepard really do make the best couple ever and their love for one another is absolutely beautiful. They first met in 2007 and here they are now still head over heels in love with one another.

Like Bell said about Shepard in People's 2018 Sexiest Man Alive issue, "[I’m] decidedly confident I chose the right person. He does almost everything in a 'manly' way. He can put a pony tail on our 5-year-old’s hair as manly as he can change his break pads in the driveway." She also said that "nothing is sexier than him being a good human."

It's safe to say that they are both great humans, whose love is something to be admired and even more so on special days, like Shepard's birthday.