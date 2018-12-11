Since their first daughter, Lincoln, was born five years ago, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have done everything they can to keep their children's lives private. But every now and then, they share a (usually censored) glimpse into their life as a family, and this time might be the cutest one yet. On Monday, Bell's daughter styled her hair, and the proud mom showed off her new look on Instagram, and she's definitely raising girls with some serious talent.

In the selfie, Bell is posing with a half-smile, with her hair in pigtails and adorned with several different hair clips, including one that says "Friday," which is obviously the best day of the week. Although Bell didn't specify whether she was talking about 5-year-old Lincoln or 3-year-old Delta, she did say that whoever was responsible for this look is "gifted."

In her caption, Bell wrote:

"My new hairstylist for the #goldenglobes is not only gifted (see this photo evidence) she also wants to be paid in hugs, works out of my living room, and only pees her bed a few times a week. She's hired!"

And since a picture's worth a thousand words (especially this one), it's absolutely necessary to see this one for yourself, because it's just that cute.

Clearly a very good look for the Good Place star, right?

Shepard shared a photo from their evening as well, and it seems like Bell wasn't the only one who walked away with a new hairdo on Monday. In the photo he posted, Bell is sitting in their living room having her hair styled by one blonde child (whose face was covered with a flower), and Monica Padman — friend to the family and the cohost of Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert — is on the couch, getting her hair styled by their other daughter, too.

One of their kids prefers to do hair sitting up, while the other is being way more casual, laying down on the couch while she works.

"Two unique approaches to 'Beauty Salon.' Both highly effective and elegant in their own ways," Shepard wrote.

This isn't the only update about their daughters that the couple has shared recently. Back in August, Bell shared a video of one of the girls singing "Let It Go" from Frozen (although really, "screaming" would be a better word to describe it) that was truly hilarious — and probably something that most parents who have children obsessed with the movie starring Bell and Idina Menzel have heard before in their own homes.

"No pants, no problem. The show must go on!!!" Bell wrote alongside the video, adding, "a good wedgie always helps me hit the high notes, too."

Being that updates on Lincoln and Delta don't happen every day, it makes the moments that their parents do share (like this one) even more special. It's awesome to see Bell and Shepard having plenty of quality time with their little ones. Maybe their kids should consider opening their own beauty salon together?