It might be time to get those dusty pom-poms from the attic and brush up on your old cheerleading routines. Kirsten Dunst wants to make a new Bring It On movie. She mentioned the idea during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and revealed why 2019 just might be the time to revisit her cheerleading past.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, the actor paid a visit to Kelly Clarkson on her new talk show, and of course, Bring It On was one of the first topics of conversation. Clarkson mentioned the pseudo movie reunion that is the campaign for Rodarte's Spring 2020 collection, which features both Dunst and Union. But, it turns out that while the campaign was a major Bring It On reunion for fans, neither star actually knew that the other was participating in the project.

"I had no idea that Gabrielle was in it too and then it became, like, this whole Bring It On thing," Dunst said. But it was this chance reunion which made her declare that she would be down to make another film, should the original creators want to make it happen. “Listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie," she told the audience, who responded with rapturous applause. “Why not? It’d be so fun!”

YouTube

Over the past two decades, Bring It On has transformed from a simple yet hilarious high school movie released in 2000 into an empire in its own right, spawning a hit Broadway musical and five direct-to-video sequels — Bring It On Again, Bring It On: All or Nothing, Bring It On: In It to Win It, Bring It On: Fight to the Finish, and the most recent Bring It On: Worldwide Cheersmack, which was released in 2017. However, none of the spin-offs featured the stars from the original film, so a new movie with Dunst, Union, and maybe even co-star Eliza Dushku would be a major event.

Dunst went on to tell Clarkson that she never expected that the original movie would become such a major hit. “We made that movie for no money, zero money,” she said. It might have been a studio movie, but, as Dunst said, “It was a Universal movie, but like one of those that they were like ‘Go do what you want,’ like this little whatever cheerleading movie. And then on opening weekend, we were all so surprised. That's always the best when you don't expect it."

Although Union hasn't responded to Dunst's recent comments, she has indicated that she would be up for starring in a new Bring It On film. In September 2018, a Twitter user came up a concept for a new movie starring Union as the coach of the Clovers. Union responded with a suggestion of her own. "Hmmmm and I'm thinking less 'coach' more Mama June," she stated.

Another star who would love to participate in a new Bring It On film is Christina Milian, who starred in the fifth movie, In It to Win It. She told Bustle in April that she would love to not just star in another Bring It On film, but also help write it as well. “I’m thinking like, what if I just write a new Bring It On movie?" she remarked. "I think that would be a really dope idea because they're all great.”

With a number of the franchise's stars up for being involved in a new Bring It On film, it's now up to Hollywood to make it happen. It would be sexy, cute, and popular to boot.