Kristen Stewart’s Flirty Bar Patron On 'SNL' Faced Some Tough Competition

Spoilers ahead for the Nov. 2 episode of Saturday Night Live. When Kristen Stewart's hosted Saturday Night Live in the past, she's brought her coy character, Sabine, to the seductive Totino's commercials. In the Nov. 2 episode, the Twilight star brought this same energy to her flirty bar patron sketch on SNL, where she attempted to seduce a seemingly curmudgeonly, older married couple, played by Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwoodim.

Stewart plays a bar patron who approaches the couple nervously, dressed in a fashionable Hawaiian shirt and cool haircut. Her romantic interests, however, are celebrating their wedding anniversary and eating fish sandwiches from McDonald's. When Stewart informs the couple that she's pansexual, Thompson's character answers, "What's that? Like, having sex around pans?"

More to come...