The direct link between the LGBTQ community and the cannabis industry is a powerful one. After all, it was queer people who first fought for medical marijuana legalization in California throughout the '80s and '90s during the AIDS epidemic to help patients manage their illness. To celebrate the history of queer people helping the cannabis industry thrive, Kush Queen launched a Pride collection of CBD-infused skin care. Plus, 20% of the proceeds will go to an organization providing emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.

Kush Queen is a woman-owned brand that offers a selection of premier hemp CBD, wellness, skin care, beauty and lifestyle products. All of the products contain no THC, meaning they won't get you high.

A press release from Kush Queen states that the limited edition collection will include Pride editions of the brand's CBD bath bomb, a Pride-inspired Ignite Lube, and the brand’s Bäre Tincture wellness supplement to relive users from anxiety and stress. In addition to the CBD personal care goodies, 20% of sales will be donated to Trans Lifeline, a hotline to help support trans people in the event of a crisis. Not to mention, all of the operators on the hotline are trans-identified.

“As a woman-owned company, Kush Queen is dedicated to honoring the shared history of the LGBTQ communities and cannabis,” the press release states. “We are committed to the pursuit of equality and fostering a more accepting world not just during pride season, but all year long.”

Everything in this important Pride collection is available on the Kush Queen website where products will retail between $12.99 and $49.99.

Check out all the neat products in this CBD-infused Pride collection.

Kush Queen Pride CBD Bath Bomb

Pride Rainbow CBD Bathbomb $12.99 Kush Queen Buy at Kush Queen

Bigger and better than a chill pill, this Pride bath bomb creates a rainbow in the bath tub while you soak in organic essential oils (and 25mg of CBD) to relieve the body stress, anxiety, and inflammation. This color blast of suds will only set shoppers back $12.99.

Kush Queen Pride Ignite Lube

Ignite CBD Lube $49.99 Kush Queen Buy at Kush Queen

Spark things up on a quiet night in with this Pride edition of Kush Queen's paraben-free hemp CBD Ignite Lube. Retailing for $49.99, the lubricant is water-based and contains 30mg of CDB.

Kush Queen Pride Bäre Tincture

Pride Bäre Tincture 1000MG CBD HEMP EXTRACT $59.99 Kush Queen Buy at Kush Queen

There's one daily wellness supplement in the Pride collection that offers CBD users a dose of 1000mg of high-quality hemp CBD. The CBD extract is combined with non-GMO extra virgin olive oil. The hemp extract supplement is best used when adding two drops (the recommended dose) of product to a smoothie, soup, sauces, and any other goods that make a dose more delicious.

This supplement retails for $59.99, is vegan, hypoallergenic, and also gluten-free. However, the supplement still helps to reduce inflammation, anxiety, and stress.

The Pride Collection

The Pride Collection $100 Kush Queen Buy at Kush Queen

If shoppers want to save a few dollars and buy the collection as a whole, they can purchase the wellness supplement, lubricant, and bath bomb all for $100.

The LGBTQ community has had a huge historical impact on big social issues spanning healthcare to cannabis legalization. Kush Queen honors the community's work with some luxuriating chill vibes for your next self care Sunday.

Readers should note that the regulations and data surrounding marijuana, CBD, and other related products are still developing. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as medical or legal advice. Always consult with your doctor before trying any substance or supplement.