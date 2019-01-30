Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits Are 50% Off & Here's How To Get Yours

Remember way, way, way back, in 2016, when Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit drops would sell out in mere minutes? The mega matte liquid lippies were not easy to score. But nowadays, supply is plentiful and it mattes, er, meets demand. Kylie Cosmetics is having a Lip Kit sale. Select shades of the brand's cornerstone matte and velvet Lip Kits are on sale for 50% off right now. Yes, you read correctly. The KLK savings are stupendous.

Here's everything you need to know about how you can score your discounted Kylie lippies.

Only certain shades are half-priced — the brand's whole (lip) kit and kaboodle isn't being discounted.

The Lip Kit sale is active now and ends on Thursday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. So you still have more than 24 hours to hit the Kylie Cosmetics site, which is its main sales platform, and scoop up several shades.

Many of the hues are bound to sell out because of general high demand for Kylie Cosmetics products and because the sale is simply too good to snooze upon. I highly recommend pointing and clicking at the site and shopping NOW as opposed to later. You don't want to be browsing picked over shades and miss out on the ones you may have been watching and wanting from a distance.

Here's a screenshot of the sale post on the site with all of the details in black, white, pink, red, and more.

There are currently nine lippies on sale — seven of which are matte. 22 (burnt orange), Brown Sugar (yellow brown), Head Over Heels (deep plum), Apricot (pale peach), High Maintenance (cool pink), Mink (taupe brown), and Shady (slate gray) are the sale mattes. Jordy (rasberry red) and Grape Soda (light gray purple) are the velvet shades that are marked down.

Each Lip Kit, like High Maintenance pictured above, comes with a liquid lipstick and a matching lip liner. The mattes are usually $29 and are now marked down to $14.50. The velvets are usually $27 and are $13 on discount. An added benefit of this sale is that you can essentially grab two shades for the price of one.

1. 22 Lip Kit

2. Brown Sugar Lip Kit

3. Jordy Lip Kit

4. Shady Lip Kit

5. Head Over Heels Lip Kit

There are some of your Lip Kit choices. When you hover over the products on the site, the brand warns that the product is trending and to get it before it's gone. That's a nice built-in feature and could be the catalyst that pushes you to commit to a purchase.

Mink is such a rich, robust shade.

Grape Soda is a purple lip dream.

Apricot is all about that pastel prettiness.

With all of this matte and velvet lip goodness, I have to go shop now, bye.

If you don't stock up during the 50% off Lip Kit sale, Kylie Cosmetics' 2019 Valentine's Day Collection arrives on Friday, Feb. 1. It's full of reds and pinks.