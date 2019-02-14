Valentine's Day means there is love is in the air. While you certainly don't need a Valentine, Kylie Jenner will be yours even without asking. Kylie Cosmetics' two for $20 lipstick sale proves that Jenner loves her fans and customers, and she's giving you a special Valentine's Day treat to celebrate. If you want to get in on this stellar deal, though, you'll need to move fast. It's a special day only sale, and honestly, it's too good to miss.

According to the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, the Valentine's Day sale began at 10 a.m. ET on Feb. 14. But you're going to want to shop fast. This deal is so good that the lippies on sale will more than likely sell out quickly.

Jenner is offering all matte, velvet, and gloss single liquid lips at two for $20. Considering that a single matte liquid lipsticks typically costs $17 on its on, this sale is actual fire. You could save tons of cash on some of your favorite hues from the brand.

Plus, as usual with Kylie sales, there's a shipping offering as well. Kylie Cosmetics always offers free shipping on domestic orders over $40, which means if you buy four lipsticks, you won't just be saving thanks to the sale, you'll also be saving on shipping. So, why not buy four?

Because Kylie Jenner is a generous (or...Jennerous? Sorry, I couldn't resist) queen, her Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day sale doesn't just last for a single day. The deal will be available all the way until Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You've got a full two days to get your hands on replacement lippies or try out a hue you've been staring at for a while now.

If you are looking to try a new color or even take a risk on something you've never worn before, the two for $20 is the perfect chance to do it, and Kylie Cosmetics has no shortage of hues for you to choose from. The little lip kit company that could has gone from offering just three lip kits to offering not just matte liquid lipsticks in multiple colors but also different formulas like her velvets and glosses.

If you want to shop the sale, it's extremely easy, too, and there's not even a code required. Simply add your lipsticks of choice to your cart, head to the check out, and the discount will be applied.

In terms of what's up for grabs, well, it's basically every lipstick single Jenner has (minus her bullet lippies). Favorites and classic hues like the Posie K velvet, the OG Dolce K lippie, and even Candy K are all up for grabs.

If you want to shop Kylie Cosmetics' Valentine's Day two for $20 sale, head to the brand's website now, and do it quickly. While the sale lasts until Feb. 16, the lipsticks may not. If you don't have a Valentine or if you are your own Valentine, why not snag some lippies thanks to the generosity of Kylie Jenner?