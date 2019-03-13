Believe it or not, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott almost named their daughter Stormi Webster something else. OK, so that isn't too shocking, since most parents consider more than one baby name. The really interesting thing here is that Kylie Jenner almost gave Stormi such a different name. According to an E! News, the new billionaire discussed those possibilities in an Instagram Live session on March 12.

Initially, Jenner didn't want to share all of her back-up options in case she wanted to use them for a future child, but she did share one possibility that she ultimately ruled out. The Kylie Cosmetics founder told her followers, "One name I will tell you guys, because I don't think I'm ever going to name my daughter this, but I wanted to name her Rose." How shockingly normal.

So, why was "Rose" in the mix? Is there someone named Rose Jenner or Rose Kardashian that we haven't been keeping up with? Not even. The mother of one revealed that she just "really liked that name." She also gave a shoutout to "everyone named 'Rose.'"

She also revealed that "Rose" wasn't even the second choice. It was actually the third option. She didn't share the other name, so maybe she's saving that option just in case she and Scott add another baby girl to the family.

She didn't divulge that particular name, but she did describe it as "a very weird name," which sounds about right. She also had another confession. Even though she was leaning toward the name Stormi for a while during her pregnancy, there were still some aspects up for debate. She considered having the letters "ie" at the end to mirror the spelling of "Kylie."

In an October interview with makeup artist James Charles, Jenner recalled making the decision to spell "Stormi" with an "i." when she was filling out her daughter's birth certificate. She shared, "Literally right then and there I just changed it to an -i and I hung up the phone and was like, 'Damn, I guess that's her name.'"

James Charles on YouTube

Jenner even considered just naming her daughter "Storm" without an "i" or an "ie" at the end. In a May 2019 interview for Evening Standard conducted by her own sister Kim Kardashian West, Jenner confessed that "Storm" was a possibility for a bit.

Even so, Jenner admitted to her sister, "I really don’t know how we thought of Storm." She added,

"Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm—I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck."

Yes, it did. People around the world know Stormi Webster. Or at the very least Jenner's Instagram followers do — all 128 million of them.

In that same interview, Jenner admitted, "I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name."

One of those other names actually belongs to one of her close friends, Willow Smith. In that October interview with James Charles, Jenner said, "I was just looking at nature names, weather like, earth inspired. 'Willow' was on there." Then Jenner began, "I feel like [because] I know a Willow. I'm close with her." She ultimately concluded, "You can't really do that." Apparently not.

At this point, it's tough to picture Stormi Webster with any other name. Sure, some names came close, but it seems like "Stormi" or some variation of that was in the cards for a long time coming.