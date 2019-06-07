When attending one of Drake's star-studded bashes, the last thing you'd probably want to do is party alongside your sisters' ex-boyfriends. Unfortunately, that was exactly the case for one member of the KarJenner family. According to E! News, Kylie Jenner attended the same party as Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson, two of her sisters' exes. But, as it turns out, the situation wasn't as awkward as you might think.

On June 5, Drake held a major bash at the Delilah in West Hollywood that many of your favorite celebs attended. And what motley crew of people just so happened to be at this affair? None other than Kylie, Kendall Jenner's ex, Ben Simmons, and Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. Talk about uncomfortable.

Even though the situation was ripe for awkwardness, the Life of Kylie star managed to avoid a good deal of it because she reportedly stuck by her friends and managed to not have an interaction with either of the men. A source told E! News that the makeup mogul "did not interact" with either Ben or Tristan during the party and added, "Kylie stayed in a corner of the bar the entire time while the guys were lingering around separately." Basically, it sounds like Kylie was just focused on having a great time with her pals and had no time for any potential awkwardness.

Kylie's recent outing comes only a couple of weeks after it was reported that her elder sister Kendall split from Ben, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. "Ben and Kendall split recently before the Met Gala. They are still on fine terms and have been in touch," a source told E! News in late May. The same source revealed that the pair ended things on good terms and that their split was mostly due to their busy schedules, "She cares about Ben and always wants to end her relationships on good terms." They also revealed:

"Kendall knew she had several out of the country trips coming up and thought it would be best if they took some space. It's been hard for them with the time differences and both of their schedules but there is a chance they will get back together."

As for Khloé and Tristan's relationship, you'll likely recall that the couple parted ways back in February after numerous sources such as TMZ reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had cheated on his girlfriend with Kylie's good friend, Jordyn Woods. (At the time, Bustle reached out to Khloé, Tristan, and Jordyn's reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Jordyn would later appear on Red Table Talk's March 1 episode, where she denied being "intimate" with the athlete.)

While their relationship didn't end in the best place, Khloé and Tristan have remained in contact with each other, particularly because they share a daughter, True Thompson.

Even though it probably wouldn't have been a big deal if the Life of Kylie star run-in with Kendall or Khloé's exes, it's probably for the best that Kylie, Ben, and Tristan avoided having a potentially awkward moment together.