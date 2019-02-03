Is there more Kardashian-Jenner baby news on the horizon? Kylie Jenner's latest Instagram convinced fans she's pregnant, and even though the star quickly shut down the rumors the post could still suggest future baby news. On Saturday, Feb. 2, Jenner shared a picture of herself cuddling on the stairs with Travis Scott, her longtime boyfriend. Scott and Jenner are already parents to Stormi Webster. The photo was captioned, "Baby #2?", which led many to wonder if the star was expecting once again. In 2018, Jenner announced the birth of Stormi on Super Bowl Sunday, according to E! News.

It seems like the reality star may have been sentimental for last year's big reveal. Jenner didn't let the baby mania get out of hand, and cleared things up in the Instagram comments. One user wrote, "Are you pregnant," and the star responded to the comment, writing, "no lol." The makeup mogul's answer set the record straight about the meaning of the post, which may have been intended as a supportive message for Scott. On Sunday, Scott will perform at Super Bowl LIII, alongside Maroon 5 and Big Boi, as per CBS Sports. According to Refinery29, Jenner may be Scott's Super Bowl date, but she hasn't publicly confirmed her attendance.

Saturday's Instagram post isn't the first time Jenner has denied baby rumors in recent weeks. In January, Jenner teased a new project on Twitter, and fans misinterpreted the message. The makeup mogul tweeted:

"I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I've been cooking this up for awhile i can't wait to share my new project alreadyyy"

Once again, the star's followers assumed she was hinting at baby news and demanded answers. One Twitter user, @jenniestacio, asked outright, writing, "are you pregnant again?" with a smirk and gritted-teeth emoji. The star responded, saying, "Noooo lol". The tweet came less than a week after an anonymous source told People that Jenner and Scott are planning for a second baby, so it makes sense that fans were anticipating a pregnancy announcement.

Scott and Jenner may not be expecting just yet, but that doesn't mean another baby won't be in the couple's future. In October, Jenner discussed plans to expand her family in a Snapchat Q&A with her bestie Jordyn Woods, as reported by E!. "Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said. "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

It seems like Jenner plans to be open about future baby news, and fans are clearly eager for an announcement. It's possible that Jenner and Scott will get married before having a second baby, and that news will come first. In December, Scott revealed he planned to propose in an interview with Rolling Stone. If he pops the question during the Super Bowl halftime show, fans might get some exciting Jenner-Scott game day news after all.