The weather report may have called for rain, but there was still plenty of sunshine at Stormi Webster's first birthday party on Friday, Feb. 1. Kylie Jenner shared photos from Stormi's rainbow-themed first birthday party, after revealing on social media that she almost had to cancel the event entirely because of the weather.

"We were supposed to have Stormi's birthday this weekend," Kylie told followers in a video on her Instagram Story. "It's not happening because it was supposed to rain." And though the Kylie Cosmetics founder noted that the rain had stopped, they changed their plans because, "better safe than sorry." Instead, Kylie revealed that they were celebrating her daughters birthday with "all of her cousins" and plenty of adorable farm animals, to make up for the stormy weather.

Kylie then shared a look at Stormi's birthday party on her Instagram Story which, appropriately, was filled with sunshine and rainbows. In addition to treating guests to a sprinkle-covered rainbow layer cake, Stormi and her friends celebrated at a table covered in multi-colored balloons, and colored with a complete rainbow of crayons. And yes, even the adorable place-settings fit the sweet, colorful theme that Kylie created — paired with gold, heart-shaped pinatas, it was basically the technicolor birthday party of every little kid's dreams.

Kylie also rocked a weather-themed ensemble to Stormi's birthday party, showing off her cloud-printed sweatshirt that featured a bright yellow cartoon sun on it. Her friend Jordyn Woods showed off some of the adorable animals that Stormi and her friends got to play with at the party, posting a cute photo of her hands holding two baby bunnies to her own Instagram Story.

Despite the last-minute changes to Stormi's birthday party, Kylie revealed that she had been planning the unforgettable bash for months. In June, the makeup mogul reflected on her daughter's growth in a video she shared on her Instagram story, explaining, "Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me. That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic."

"I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it," Kylie explained, referring to her nieces' June birthday party. "So I have to think of something else."

While it might not have been the over-the-top extravaganza that Kylie had been planning for months, it's especially sweet that she mentioned all of Stormi's cousins, "everyone who loves her" were at the party. Since she was born just one month after Kim Kardashian West's third child, Chicago, and two months before Khloé Kardashian welcomed True Thompson, the infant has had built-in best friends since before she was even born. "They hang out all the time," Kylie told the Evening Standard about the trio of new additions in an interview back in May.

Later in the interview, older sister Kim explained that the "Kardashian baby boom" had brought the adult sisters closer together, saying, "I think recently you have become closer to all the sisters, especially me and Khloé, because we were all expecting at the same time."

In addition to sharing plenty of sweet photos of the three girls hanging out together and enjoying adorable infant sleepovers, Stormi helped celebrate True's first half-birthday back in October at Khloé Kardashian's "cupcakes and cousins" party. "The Triplets," as Khloé joking called them in a recent Instagram Story, have even gone to baby class together, which their proud mothers have documented on social media.

And it seems that as long as Stormi has her close cousins by her side — and a mother who is adept at picking the perfect party theme — there's nothing that could possibly rain on her parade this weekend. We can't wait to see what Kylie manages to think up for Stormi's second birthday party, now.