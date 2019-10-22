Kylie Jenner is a mogul of many things, including self-deprecating humor apparently. After a video the reality star recently shared went viral for an accidentally hilarious reason, Jenner reportedly filed a trademark for "Rise and Shine." Almost immediately after the phrase turned into a meme, Jenner created sweatshirts that said exactly that, but now it seems like loungewear was just the beginning. See, this is why she makes the big bucks, folks.

On Tuesday, Oct. 22, TMZ reported that Jenner submitted legal documents requesting "ownership of a slang version" of her now-famous catchphrase, "Rise and Shine." The meme-able moment stemmed from a video Jenner published on Oct. 10, in which she gave fans a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics HQ. At one point during the sneak peek, she entered her daughter Stormi's office nursery to wake her up and belted out a melodic, vibrato-tinged "Rise and Shine."

The clip went viral at break-neck speed, and the sweatshirts she made with the phrase sold out almost just as fast. While it's unclear whether or not they'll be restocked any time soon, the trademark Jenner filed will reportedly cover a long list of apparel, as well as various accessories and cosmetics, per TMZ. That phrase is going to be e-ver-y-where (as if it weren't everywhere already).

Singers like Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and Ariana Grande have all covered "Rise and Shine" by this point. In fact, the video has gone so viral that it just broke a record. On Tuesday, E! News reported #RiseAndShine officially became the fastest hashtag in TikTok history to reach 1 billion views. It produced 4 million views alone on the day Jenner posted the video tour, and accumulated more than 70 million views by the end of day two, according to The Mirror.

Of course, Jenner isn't the first celebrity who has tried to cash in on something like this. Back in 2006, Paris Hilton trademarked her Simple Life catchphrase, "That's hot," for alcohol and clothing. Beyoncé and Jay Z registered a trademark for their first daughter's name, Blue Ivy Carter, shortly after her birth in 2012. Taylor Swift owns trademarks for all kinds of phrases attached to her imagine, including "Blank Space," her cats' names, and "the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now," according to Vox.

"Famous people want to control as many parts of their persona as possible in the marketplace," William McGeveran, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, told Vox of the trend earlier this year. "Under traditional rules you had to be marketing some product like apparel or perfume, but now it is easier to get a trademark for 'endorsement services,' which is really a trademark in yourself."

For now, it's unclear if and when Jenner's "Rise and Shine" trademark will be approved. But you can still snag some fan-made apparel with the phrase... until they all get hit with a cease and desist letter, that is.