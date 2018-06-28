As sure as the sun will rise, the Kardashian-Jenner family will throw parties of outrageous proportions. There's a major milestone on the horizon for one young member of the famous family, so Kylie Jenner is planning baby Stormi's first birthday party as we speak — seven months ahead of her daughter turning 1, People reported. While Kylie has yet to decide on a theme for Stormi's big celebration, she's already crossed one idea off the list, thanks to big sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

On Wednesday, June 27, Kylie took to Snapchat to tell fans what she had in mind for the momentous occasion, and it already sounds like it's going to be major. "Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me," Kylie admitted. "That means we’re halfway to a year … almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic."

For the average person, the word "epic" implies nothing short of incredible, but for members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, "epic" takes on an entirely new meaning, and requires more than six months of brainstorming, apparently. Is Kylie trying to take Stormi and friends to the moon? Shut down all of Calabasas for the world's biggest block party? Honestly, there's no telling. It definitely won't include unicorns, though.

"I was going to do super magical unicorn theme, but North [West] and Penelope [Disick] beat me to it," Kylie said of her nieces' recent joint party, "so, I'll have to think of something else."

In case you missed it, on June 3, the two tiny tots celebrated their summer birthdays together — North turned 5 on June 15, and Penelope turns 6 on July 8 — in what's quickly becoming an annual tradition. Last year's joint party theme was centered around the animated Disney movie Moana, but this year they brought in real, live unicorns.

OK, obviously unicorns don't actually exist, so instead the girls' moms — Kim and Kourtney — had some ponies decked out like the magical, mythical creatures, according to Us Weekly. The whole thing turned out to be pretty cute, but sadly, Stormi will have to go in a different direction for her big first birthday.

However, if Kylie doesn't want to do a repeat party theme for Stormi's celebration, she's going to have to cross more than "super magical unicorn" off her list. In 2016, North and Penelope had a mermaid-themed joint birthday party, which included an appearance from the one-and-only Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Sorry, Stormi, no mermaids for you this year.

Kris Jenner had an over-the-top 1920s-themed shindig when she turned 60, so it looks like flappers, gangsters, and The Great Gatsby are a no-go, too. North West turned 2 with a trip to Disneyland, Kim rented out the Staples Center for Kanye's 38th back in 2015, and Stormi's dad Travis Scott had his most recent birthday at Six Flags — so, there are three potential venues that are definitely off the list.

Here's a thought: Since the Kardashian-Jenners are all about high-fashion, why not get one of their designer buddies at like, Alexander Wang or Balmain or something to help put on a logo-mania-style birthday bash? Fendi would be a good route to go, too, seeing as how Kylie and Stormi already have that matching stroller and outfit, drenched in the brand's signature print.

At the end of the day, as long as Stormi's party includes cake and family, the soon-to-be 1-year-old likely won't need much more. And even though she'll be way too young to remember whatever kind of party her mom Kylie decides to throw, there'll no doubt be plenty of photographic documentation for her to look back on one day.