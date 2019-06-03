This past weekend was full of emotions for one particular member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. On Sunday night, June 2, Kylie Jenner revealed Stormi was hospitalized for an allergic reaction in a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story. Luckily, Stormi has recovered quickly and the pair then was resting at home, but the medical emergency made for a reflective moment for the reality star. In addition to the health update, she also included a video of her home and a message about being grateful for the blessings in her life.

In her post, Jenner noted that the trip to the hospital was a reminder of how her daughter's health is a top priority in her life. Along with a close-up photo of a sleeping Stormi, she wrote:

"spent the day in the hospital with my baby. She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen."

Jenner also noted that the incident a reminder of what mother's with sick children go through and showed them plenty of love. She wrote, "God bless all the moms with sick babies. I'm sending so much love and positive energy your way."

Following Stormi's trip to the hospital, the makeup mogul seemed to be counting all of her blessings. Jenner posted a brief video of the sun setting over her Los Angeles home. The video included Jhené Aiko's "Promises," an appropriate song choice, as the track is a tribute to the singer's daughter Namiko.

Jenner included a message over the video about being grateful. She wrote:

"blessed beyond words. thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you'd like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success."

Motherhood has had quite an impact on Jenner, who previously discussed how having a daughter changed her view on life. In March, Jenner opened up about becoming a parent in an interview with Vogue Australia. "I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mom: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mom,” she said. “I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be, I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

The reality star also often posts updates about her daughter on social media, showing how close they are. On May 12, Jenner posted a Mother's Day photo with Stormi on Instagram, writing, "the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay." On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared vacation pictures with Stormi on social media as well, captioning the photos, "My Malibu baby" with a palm tree and heart emoji.

Fans will be relieved to hear Stormi is doing well, and the news will be especially touching for other mothers who can relate to the situation. It's clear the weekend trip to the hospital had Jenner feeling blessed for her family, and she managed to spread this gratitude on social media.