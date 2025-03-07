Kylie Jenner is booked and busy. When she’s not attending awards shows to support her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, she’s tirelessly working on her entrepreneurial endeavors, consistently launching new products, and modeling in its campaigns. After dropping several capsule collections for her ready-to-wear label, Khy, staggered over months, she’s now focused on expanding her fragrance empire under Kylie Cosmetics. And one thing about Jenner: Whether she’s promoting clothes, canned cocktails, or her beauty products, she’s always embracing her spicy sartorial DNA.

Kylie’s Lingerie-Only Look

On Friday, March 7, the beauty mogul dropped her second perfume, Cosmic 2.0, a reimagined iteration of her OG fragrance, which launched a year ago. Naturally, she starred in the corresponding campaign, because who can endorse her wares better than she?

In it, Jenner clutched a giant replica of the new Cosmic bottle, which was longer than her entire torso. The bottle’s metallic silver sheen stood out against her wardrobe choice. She wore nothing but a sleeveless bodysuit with a décolletage-baring sweetheart neckline. The cinched inky number was practically lingerie, like the one-piece satin options Old Hollywood stars used to wear. Yes, even in underwear, Jenner somehow still managed to bring on the glam.

She Wore Matching Earrings, Too

If the bottle was supersized in the first photo, it was completely downsized in another — small enough to be worn as earrings. Instead of holding a replica of the product, Jenner tacked miniature ones onto her lobes, proving that the bottle is so chic, it’s essentially jewelry.

Instagram/kyliejenner

The New Fragrance

The fresh take on Cosmic is different in a few key aspects, the most apparent one being the bottle. The OG Cosmic featured a curved orb-like glass bottle that was utterly clear. Meanwhile, the new version features the similar dimpled sculpture, but in an otherworldy chrome silver material.

The scent, of course, is also given a fresh update; users are greeted by notes of pear with a warm, vanilla-infused, amber base. It’s sweet, floral, and fruity all in one whiff.

Four different-sized bottles are now available at both Ulta and the Kylie Cosmetics official site, for as low as $27 for a travel size up to $80 for a full 100mL container.