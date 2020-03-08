After publicly announcing they were taking a break from their relationship in October 2019, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly back together, according to reports from multiple outlets including TMZ and Entertainment Tonight. While the makeup mogul and rapper have yet to confirm the news themselves, a source told ET that the couple have been reunited "for about a month." Bustle has reached out to Jenner and Scott's reps for comment on their reported reunion, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

A source told ET that the couple's decision to take a break was due to their busy schedules, and revealed that Jenner and Scott reportedly feel like they're ready focus on making their relationship work. "The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work," the source explained. "Although things haven't slowed down much for the duo, they're better able to handle it... at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together."

Jenner sparked rumors of a reunion in February when she posted a series of throwback photos featuring the couple cozying up courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets basketball game on her Instagram Story. She captioned the photos: "It's a mood." Her IG Story came just one day after she shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of sneakers from Scott's collaboration with Nike prior to their release. She captioned the photo "brb baby."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Throughout their break, Jenner and Scott shared that their primary focus was doing what was best for their 2-year-old daughter Stormi. For the couple, that meant continuing to go on vacations together — they took a family trip to Walt Disney World in January — and celebrating Stormi's birthday with a lavish Stormi World II party. In a February interview with Harper's Bazaar, Jenner explained their co-parenting style. "We have such a great relationship," she said. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated."

Meanwhile, in a December 2019 interview with XXL magazine, Scott made his feelings for Jenner clear. "I love [my daughter's] mommy and I always will," he said. Whether the reports of their reconciliation prove to be true or not, Jenner and Scott's comments show that they've always had each other's back.