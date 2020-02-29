In a new Instagram Story posted late Friday, Kylie Jenner teased a possible reunion with Travis Scott, per People. The makeup mogul shared three romantic throwback photos of the pair sitting courtside at a 2017 Houston Rockets basketball game. In the pics, Scott is seen whispering in Jenner's ear as she smiles. Jenner wrote one word on each photo, which all put together read: "It's a mood." Bustle has reached out to Jenner and Scott's reps for comment on the reunion rumors, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The IG Story comes just one day after Jenner posted a photo to a grid that hinted she and Scott may have reconciled. In the picture, she's seen showing off a pair of sneakers from Scott's upcoming collaboration with Nike. While it's not unusual for her to receive early swag, her caption — "brb baby" — did spark speculation that a reunion could be on the horizon.

Jenner and Scott decided to take a break from their relationship in October 2019. At the time, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed their split with a tweet. "Travis and I are on great terms. Our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority," she wrote. Since then, the two have remained friends while putting the focus on co-parenting.

Most recently, the two reunited to celebrate Stormi's second birthday with a trip to Walt Disney World, which was followed by a lavish Stormi World II party shortly after they returned home. The amicable exes have also shared the occasional night out together without Stormi since their split, like when they attended Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty with Jenner's sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not they've reunited, Jenner and Scott remain committed to co-parenting their daughter, and they've made it clear since their split that they have nothing but respect for each other. In an interview from earlier this month, the Kylie Cosmetics founder discussed her post-split relationship with Harper's Bazaar, "We have such a great relationship," she said of Scott. "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated." Scott shared similar sentiments in a Dec. 2019 interview with XXL. "I love [my daughter's] mommy and I always will," he told the magazine.

Given how close the exes have remained, it's possible Jenner's IG Story could be a new beginning for Stormi's parents. Or maybe the reality star was just feeling nostalgic for old times. No matter what happens next, Jenner and Scott have made one thing clear: maintaining their friendship and co-parenting Stormi is their first priority.