The KarJenner crew came out in full force at the 2018 Met Gala with some seriously stunning looks. But, one of the most interesting red carpet moments from the fam didn't have to do with fashion. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Met Gala appearance was their red carpet debut. And it's been a long time coming.

On May 7, Jenner and Scott turned the Met Gala into a bit of a date night. The reality star and her boyfriend both donned sleek looks courtesy of Alexander Wang, according to Vogue. Their appearance at the NYC event marked the first time that the pair appeared as a couple on an official red carpet. The two have been dating since April 2017 and have already taken a pretty major relationship step together (you know, welcoming a daughter), so it's pretty surprising that this is only the first time that they've been photographed together at an official event like this.

The Met Gala also marked Jenner's first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, in February. As many know, the Life of Kylie star laid low during her pregnancy and didn't make any high-profile public appearances. While the new mom has been way more active on social media now, and has been seen at different public events, the Met Ball marked the first time in months that fans have gotten a glimpse of the starlet in her red carpet best.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner and Scott have been spotted together in public in the past, but it's not as though they were in any kind of Alexander Wang formal attire. Recently, the new parents had a date night on April 18 when they attended a Houston Rockets game in Scott's hometown, as Us Weekly noted. The pair looked super low-key as they rooted on the Rockets. As one user on Twitter noted, Jenner and Scott were caught on the stadium's big screen during the game, but they weren't really feeling it.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair were also spotted hanging out at a Houston Rockets game on April 25, 2017, as Just Jared noted. This game marked one of the first times that the two were seen together. Still, neither of these basketball game appearances compared the couple's Met Gala debut.

As previously mentioned, the couple started dating a little over a year ago in April 2017. They were first seen together at Coachella, per TMZ, and the romance rumors quickly sparked up right after. Their first Houston Rockets date also contributed to fans believing that the two were officially together.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Then, a few months later in September 2017, reports of some major news broke. TMZ reported that the pair were set to welcome a child together. However, neither Jenner nor Scott officially confirmed or denied the news. Fans were left to speculate about the reality star's pregnancy for months until she shocked the world with an announcement of her own on Feb. 4.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Jenner announced via her social media accounts that she had welcomed a daughter on Feb. 1, who she later revealed was named Stormi. She related to her fans that she simply wanted her pregnancy journey to be a private one. In addition, the star shared a lovely video of said journey, which included even more insight into Jenner's relationship with Scott. In the video, the Life of Kylie star's BFF Jordyn Woods said, "Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun. She met your father and they just hit it off. Chemistry." And it's clear that the couple are still going strong today, if their adorable Met Gala appearance is any indication.

Ever since Jenner announced that she had welcomed her daughter, the lip kit mogul has been seen out and about on numerous occasions, with Scott, family, and friends. So, it's really no surprise that the reality star and her boyfriend made a fun, fashionable, and official Met Gala appearance together.