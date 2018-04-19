Kylie Jenner had a low-key night with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, on April 18. As Us Weekly noted, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made a rare public appearance together at a Houston Rockets basketball game. And the new parents seemed to enjoy their fun outing.

Us Weekly reported that the two appeared courtside during the sporting event to support Scott's hometown team. It looked like they both had fun rooting on the team and just spending time together. According to one Twitter user, Jenner and Scott also found themselves on the big screen during the game, but the two weren't exactly into it, judging by their awkward reactions. Hey, maybe they weren't into it because they wanted their time together to be low-key, instead of, you know, on the jumbotron for everyone to see.

Their appearance at the event is notable because it's one of the only public outings that the pair have been photographed at together. Of course, the couple have been busy attending Coachella and going on walks with their daughter, Stormi Webster, but this Houston Rockets event was one of the few they've attended in a more open capacity.

This recent appearance calls back to mind one of the first times Jenner and Scott were photographed together, which was almost exactly one year ago to the date. On April 25, 2017 the couple was seen together at yet another Houston Rockets game, per Just Jared.

Jenner and Scott have appeared together on other occasions. However, they haven't been on the same level as their now-classic basketball game appearances. The two were spotted together during Coachella's first weekend, which started on April 13. The Life of Kylie star even shared a snap from the festival of herself — sporting a neon pink wig — and Scott on Instagram.

On April 5, the whole family spent some time together. On Jenner's Instagram story, she posted photos of her daughter, Stormi, in her little carriage. She captioned the photo, "walk w mommy & daddy." It's so cute to see them spend some family time with their adorable baby girl.

As previously mentioned, one of Jenner and Scott's first public appearances together, as a couple, was in April 2017. But, they were first linked weeks before then at, where else, Coachella in mid-April 2017. According to a source at Us Weekly, Scott performed his set at the music festival and then immediately gave Jenner a kiss once he had finished. So, love was already in the air for these two at that point.

Things were really heating up for the pair by June, which is when the two got matching butterfly tattoos, per Us Weekly. In August, the duo celebrated Jenner's birthday and Scott gifted his girlfriend a stunning butterfly necklace, as TMZ noted. Considering their matching ink, it was basically the perfect gift.

Then, it was reported that the two were taking a big step in their relationship. TMZ reported in September 2017 that Jenner and Scott were set to welcome a child together. Jenner, and the rest of her family, were mum on the baby news and refused to confirm anything. The lip kit mogul also kept a very low-profile throughout her pregnancy, meaning there weren't any public appearances on her to-do list. On Feb. 4, Jenner surprised the world when she confirmed the news and announced that she had already given birth to her first child (later revealed to be named Stormi Webster on Feb. 6) with Scott.

Jenner, in particular, has made more frequent appearances with her beau, family, and daughter following Stormi's birth in February 2018. Seeing as though the Life of Kylie star has been in the public eye more, with her boyfriend and her daughter, it's likely that fans will get to see even more of the lovely fam in the near future.