Just a day after news of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split went public, she sparked dating rumors with a totally different ex. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, reports of Jenner and Tyga reuniting began to spread. But, don't go getting any wild ideas about them hooking up again — that definitely doesn't seem to be the case.

On Tuesday night, TMZ was the first to report that Jenner and Scott decided to take a break after dating for more than two years. Several other outlets seemingly confirmed the news shortly thereafter, with a source telling People, "They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles." Meanwhile, Jenner finally addressed the split reports on Thursday, tweeting that she and Scott "are on great terms and [their] main focus right now is Stormi."

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenners will remember, Jenner and Tyga dated on and off for about two years, starting back in early 2015. They parted ways in April 2017, but have been spotted together on more than one occasion over the last several months. Most recently, the pair met up just a few hours after Jenner and Scott's supposed split, but it wasn't as scandalous as it sounds.

According to a source for E! News, Jenner was having a "girls' night out" when Tyga reportedly invited her group to come chill with him and some of their mutual friends. The insider then added that the former couple "have been in touch" here and there since they split, but they "don't talk often" and their reported Tuesday night hang "wasn't an intentional jab at Travis ... Nothing romantic is going on."

To further prove that fact, Jenner took to Twitter to clear up any confusion. After acknowledging the internet's tendency to make things "more dramatic," she wrote, "There was no '2am date with Tyga.' You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."

Now, this isn't the first time Jenner and Tyga ended up in the same place at the same time. According to Us Weekly, they hung while doing karaoke in Las Vegas back in August, but it didn't appear to be pre-planned. They both still share a lot of the same friends, and just happened to bump into each other that night. Everyone was in "good spirits," the insider explained, and they stayed out partying until 5 a.m.

Jenner actually seems to be on pretty good terms with most of her exes, not just Tyga. She and Jaden Smith — whom she dated briefly back in 2013 — recently hung out at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's South Carolina wedding earlier this week. It was totally platonic, despite some fans jumping to the conclusion that were dating again after a photo surfaced of the pair dancing together. A source told TMZ, "They're just friends and have been for years."

Even though Jenner's recent tweet essentially confirmed her split from Scott, that doesn't mean there isn't hope for them in the future, especially since it's being framed as more of a break. As for rekindling her romance with Tyga, Jenner made clear that was a misunderstanding.