Kylie Jenner Wore The Same White Tuxedo Dress As Meghan Markle, But Made It Look SO Different

In a world where everyone hopes to be different, there are times when you walk down the block only to see another person wearing your wardrobe. On the plus side, not everyone wears fashion the exact same. In the case of household names, Kylie Jenner and Meghan Markle were both been spotted in the same tuxedo dress, but both rocked it in ways you wouldn't believe it were the same outfit. The power of fashion is like no other.

While most onlookers were gagging on Instagram at the new blue do mama Kylie was donning for New Years Eve, many didn't notice she'd been wearing a look that had already been sported by none other than the Duchess of Sussex herself.

Most people having a fan girl moment over the youngest Jenner sister overlooked the familiarity because both icons wore it in styles that were almost polar opposites of each other.

Back in October of last year, Meghan was first seen rocking the Maggie Marilyn Leap of Faith cotton-twill mini dress during her New Zealand tour with hubby Prince Harry. Funnily enough, Meghan chose to wear the dress without the sleeves, thus breaking royal protocol, where Kylie made her sleeves the statement piece of the look. She also possibly shortened the hemline to make it fit for the everyday 21-year-old billionaire mogul.

Shutterstock

Meghan paired her tuxedo dress chic with a simple set of navy blue heels. If breaking royal rules for the sake of fashion is wrong, then who wants to be right?

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Stories

Kylie's puffy sleeves are the balance to her short blue hair cut and that short AF skirt hem.

Sadly, the tuxedo dress worn by both famous fashionistas are now sold out, but thankfully, it's a look that never goes out of style and can be found at your other favorite shopping sites. Whether you work a tuxedo dress sleeveless like The Duchess or short like King Ky, there are plenty styles for both. Here are some of the best picks.

White Puff Sleeve Button Up Blazer Dress

If you want an exact replica of Kylie's dress, then you'll only spend $70 at PrettyLittleThing (offers sizes XS-3X) as opposed to the pricier $455 tag. It comes with similar puffy sleeves as Kylie and a similarly slinky hem.

Downtown Chic Blazer Dress

If you're a Fashion Nova fan (offers sizes XS-3X), then look no further because even 2018's most googled fashion brand has a dupe for Kylie's tuxedo dress, but with just a little more fringe.

ASOS DESIGN Ultimate Sleeveless Mini Tux Dress

Maybe you're the kind of fashionista who follows the rules and disregard white in your wardrobe. You can still turn it out like Meghan in this ASOS Design (offers sizes 0-24) tuxedo dress minus the sleeve action.

Puff Sleeve Blazer Dress

For the curvy cuties out there, Eloquii (offers sizes 14-28) brings you this Puff Sleeve Blazer Dress which is probably the best description for Kylie's ensemble if you're going that route.

White Sleeveless Gold Button Detail Blazer Dress

To stay truer to the Duchess' style, PrettyLittleThing also carries a sleeveless version of a standard blazer dress. Although now that winter's in full swing, you may want to opt in for a thick sweater to go with the dress.

For most fashionistas, wearing the same look as someone else is something close to a real-life nightmare, but for others, it's simply more validation that your look is on point.