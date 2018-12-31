2018 was a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner family, but it was especially life-changing for Kylie Jenner. On Sunday, ahead of New Year's Eve, Kylie Jenner shared a 2018 photo recap on her Instagram Story, featuring some of baby Stormi's best moments from the holidays, on vacation, and more. It was an eventful 365 days for the reality star, who became a mother in February. While there were other memorable events in her post, including pictures from the Met Gala and her time with Travis Scott on his Astroworld tour, the most significant memories from this year were clearly made with her new little family.

As fans will recall, Jenner was rumored to be pregnant in September 2017, but decided to keep the news out of the spotlight. In February, Jenner announced the birth of Stormi Webster, and included a message on social media about why she kept things so private.

"I'm sorry for keeping you all in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world." Jenner has been more open about motherhood since, and her look back on the year is yet another opportunity for fans to see more of life with Scott and Stormi.

She began the series with a cute photo from January that showed off her matching baby bump with Khloé Kardashian. In April, Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl named True Thompson, her first daughter with Tristan Thompson. The two sisters were pregnant at the same time, and were clearly looking forward to taking on motherhood at the same time.

Jenner's picture for January was the only memory she shared before Stormi was born, and the next picture was from the hospital.

The photo, which is dated Feb. 1 shows the couple holding hands in the hospital. Scott and Jenner's relationship is still going strong — in November, the rapper called Jenner his "beautiful wife" on stage. The couple are not married, but Scott recently said he planned to propose in an interview with Rolling Stone.

The reality star continued to share adorable photos of baby Stormi on Instagram Story, many of which previously appeared on her account, including one of her holding her daughter in March, dressed up in a cute little animal sweater.

While fans initially didn't know how much she'd open up about motherhood, which is totally her own decision, Jenner shared many sweet moments along the way.

It was a year's worth of adventure for Stormi and her mother, and the star shared several photos enjoying nature. In one shot, she's seen hiking with Stormi in a baby carrier, and in another the two sit poolside.

Of course, the star also took her baby on tour with Scott, which was likely the biggest adventure of all. According to E! News, Stormi had her own dressing room on tour, and both parents loved bringing her along for the trip.

Jenner also shared an adorable photo from just before Christmas, which was the most recent snap in the look back. In the sweet shot, Stormi can be seen crawling around a gold Christmas tree, presumably looking for gifts.

This was a major year for Jenner and motherhood has brought along plenty of exciting memories. Fans can almost certainly look forward to more Stormi updates in 2019, whether it's cute photos from the holidays or more memories made on tour with Scott.