Congratulations may soon be in order for one of the most recognizable couples on the planet. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are getting engaged soon, according to a new interview the rapper did with Rolling Stone, and his proposal promises to be nothing short of spectacular. How spectacular, you ask? That remains unclear. It sounds like Scott is going to go all out, though.

Over the last year, there's been a good deal of speculation about the status of Scott and Jenner's relationship. Are they engaged? Already married? Simply trolling us all with their very public "husband" and "wife" pet-names? Not even Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian can truly say for sure.

Well, from the sound of Scott's recent interview with Rolling Stone — which was published on Dec. 20 — he and the makeup mogul haven't quite reached that milestone yet. But it's probably going to happen in the very near future.

In discussing the early stages of his relationship with Jenner, Scott revealed how quickly their love progressed. He told the publication,

"We was just two kids, f*cking around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, 'Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'"

Yes, you read that correctly. Scott called Jenner "that one" — as in like, *the* one. And that's no assumption, either. He pretty much laid it all out on the table.

"We’ll get married soon," he told Rolling Stone. "I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

If you've seen the impressively inspired stage set-up for Scott's Astroworld tour, you know that the 26-year-old rapper doesn't do anything half-assed. While he didn't reveal any additional details in regards to how he plans on popping the question, he sure did have all kinds of nice things about his admittedly one day wife-to-be.

"People don’t understand how real my girl is," Scott insisted to Rolling Stone. "How ill she is. They have assumptions, bullsh*t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro."

He went on to tell the publication that despite her very public persona, Jenner is about as "chill" as they get. "I like to just go outside and walk," Scott said. "Knowing a girl that famous, you’d think she’s like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf*ckers around me,' but we just walk out the crib."

Maybe one of these days they'll just walk out of their crib and Scott will pop the question with a ring and get down on one knee? Actually, nah. That's definitely not fire enough. Simple and sweet, but definitely not fire. Whenever and however Scott ends up proposing to Jenner, though, it'll undoubtedly be a super special moment.