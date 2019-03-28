It's not often that a manicure can start rumors flying, but one Kardashian-Jenner's nail appointment has fans wondering if there is a hidden message attached. Kylie Jenner's manicure is sparking pregnancy rumors, thanks to its pink and blue colors.

Jenner had followers buzzing when she shared a picture of her and her friend Heather Sanders’ nails onto Instagram. Jenner had long pink tips while Sanders had blue tips. Jenner captioned the post, "Back at it again with nail bae."

This had followers demanding answers in the comments section, asking the beauty mogul if her manicure post was a pregnancy announcement. "Is this some type of pregnancy announcement?? Boy or girl?? Pink n blue??” on fan asked.

It didn't help that on Sanders' Instagram page, she posted her own nail photo and included the word "baby" in her post. Flashing her blue tipped manicure, Sanders wrote, "Blue face Baby."

While it might seem like a bit of a stretch to see a pink and blue manicure and immediately think of baby showers, there is a reason fans are sensitive to clues at the moment. A few months ago, on Feb. 2, Jenner posted a photo of her and partner Travis Scott that originally sparked pregnancy rumors.

The couple was sitting on stairs with Jenner's arms wrapped around Scott, smiling down at him. The caption read, "Baby #2?" Followers flooded the comments asking if the caption meant that the two were expecting a second child, but some fans weren't so sure. "U know how sometimes woman call there husbands baby or babe stormi is baby #1 travis is baby #2," one commenter guessed.

In the end, Jenner herself popped into the comments, responding to a fan who asked if she was pregnant with, "No lol."

Kendall Jenner also addressed her sister's pregnancy rumors on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Feb. 8. When DeGeneres asked if Kylie Jenner was expecting another baby, Kendall Jenner laughed and said, "I think she was just like, we are looking good and we're really into each other, and maybe baby number two is gonna happen. They're practicing. Right, is that what you call it?"

Fans are also on high baby alert because of recent news that Jenner would like a second baby soon, in order for the sibling to be close in age with Stormi. On Jan. 18, a source close to the family told People that Jenner and Scott want to have a second baby "sooner rather than later."

"They want another baby,” the source told People. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time with Kylie and Stormi [as possible]. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”

Knowing all of this, it's why followers were so quick to jump to conclusions when they saw blue and pink pop up on their timelines. Couple that with the fact that Jenner famously kept her entire pregnancy secret until Stormi was born, and fans are quick to read between the lines.

For the time being, though, it seems that Jenner isn't announcing a new addition to her family. She just got a pink manicure.