Kylie Jenner is getting into the holiday spirit. In honor of the lip kit mogul's Christmas tree delivery, Kylie shared a holiday throwback photo of her and her sister Kendall Jenner that will delight Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans everywhere. In the two pictures she shared, the two of them are standing in front of a Christmas tree, though they seem to be in very different moods.

In Kylie's first retro photo, Kendall has a bit of a smirk on her face as she holds her arms around her little sister, who looks straight at the camera. But in the second picture, Kendall has one hand covering Kylie's mouth, which is honestly too funny. "My Christmas tree gets delivered today," the younger Jenner sister captioned the photos, along with the Christmas tree and hugging-face emojis.

Things have changed a lot for the two sisters since then, but it looks like Kylie has always loved getting into the holiday swing of things, even with a little shushing from her big sis. As adorable as the throwback photo is, it's important to remember that this year's holiday season will be an extra special one for Kylie.

It's her daughter Stormi's first Christmas, as well as the first holiday season for Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True. With all of the new cousins heading into their first holiday season together, there are bound to be plenty of festive antics for them ahead. (And no doubt plenty of opportunities for cute and hilarious photos that they'll be sharing with their own fans some day in the future.)

It's no secret that the holiday season is important to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Each year, the family releases a legendary Christmas card, but Kylie didn't appear in last year's photo. The reason was likely that she was keeping her pregnancy a secret right up until she confirmed Stormi's birth in February. Here's hoping she can make her triumphant return to this Kar-Jenner family tradition this year.

Just because Kylie didn't share many photos of herself during her pregnancy doesn't mean she didn't celebrate the holidays last year. Last December, Kylie shared a photo of her 20-foot Christmas tree on Instagram, which was adorned with plenty of pink ornaments. Fans thought the pink Christmas tree was an indication that she'd be having a baby girl, and it looks like that guess was right.

Hopefully, Kylie will share a few photos of this year's Christmas tree once she has it delivered. And if she posts a photo or video of Stormi helping her and Travis Scott with the decorations, that would be even cuter. In the meantime, fans can also get into the holiday spirit by revisiting the Kardashian family's Christmas cards from the past.

And since Kim suggested in November that there might not be a Kardashian Christmas card this year, the previous photos might have to suffice for now. Even if there's not an official card, though, the family is sure to share plenty of photos from all of their festivities over the next few weeks — and maybe they'll throw in a few more gems from Christmases past, too.