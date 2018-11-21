There's a chill in the air, TV is full of cheesy holiday rom coms and everything's flavored with peppermint, which means that the holiday season is officially upon us — and with the arrival of the holidays every year comes the iconic pop culture tradition that is the Kardashian family Christmas card. However, according to Kim Kardashian, there might not be a Kardashian Christmas card this year, after the reality star and her sister, Kourtney, got into an explosive fight last year.

On Tuesday, a fan reflected on the family drama that the Kardashian Christmas card caused in 2017, tweeting, "I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year. I'll be cool with a West family one tho!" In response, Kardashian revealed that she is also thinking of skipping out on the decades-long tradition, writing back, "Wow reading my mind."

The Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas card is a tradition that dates back to childhood, but in the decade since Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, the famous family has found bigger, and more elaborate ways to celebrate the holidays each year. In 2017, they came up with their most ambitious concept yet: a 25-day Advent calendar that featured various snaps of the famous family on a white soundstage, in front of a Christmas tree.

But while the concept of the photo shoot was relatively simple, fans who watched this most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians discovered that the process of scheduling the photo session resulted in one of the sisters' most explosive fights on the show.

In the episode, Kardashian expressed her frustration at older sister Kourtney's lack of availability for the photo shoot — to which Kourtney suggested that Kardashian simply reschedule her afternoon meeting for 7 a.m.. In the end, Kardashian declared that she no longer wanted Kourtney to take part in the shoot. "I'm planning it. I don't want you in the shoot," Kardashian said. She then proceeded to attack Kourtney's work ethic. "Maybe if you had a f*cking business that you were passionate about, you'd know what it takes to run a business. But you don't. So you don't know what I'm talking about," she said. Once Kourtney stormed out of the house in response, Kardashian declared that "Kourtney is out, she will not be at the shoot," before telling Khloé that their older sister is "the least exciting to look at, so she can be out."

While the sisters were eventually able to set aside their differences — and Kourtney and her children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, did actually appear on the Christmas card — the ramifications from the fight were felt for a long time after the sisters stopped trading verbal blows.

Knowing that the plans for their Christmas card caused so much tension last year, it's not totally surprising that Kardashian would want to avoid holiday drama completely by simply opting out of a big family photo shoot this year.

Of course, the argument between the two eldest Kardashians isn't the only drama that the famous family is dealing with at the moment: recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have focused on the birth of Khloé's daughter, True, amidst allegations that NBA star Tristan Thompson had cheated on the Good American founder.

While incident took place in April, Khloé and her family have been reliving the drama as the episodes chronicling the cheating scandal have aired in recent weeks, a process which Khloé admitted has been "incredibly difficult." In addition to having to experience that traumatic experience once more on TV, Khloé has also been dealing with criticism from social media users who are upset that she has stayed with Thompson despite his cheating scandal.

On Nov. 18, she even fired back at a Instagram commenter who suggested that Thompson's alleged infidelity was "karma" for the NBA star "leaving" his pregnant ex to be with Khloé. "PS he never left ANYONE for me," the reality star wrote, adding, "I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here."

With all of the inter-personal drama that the Kardashian family is dealing with this year, it wouldn't be totally shocking if they decided to skip out on an over-the-top Christmas card in 2018.