Many of the Kardashian-Jenners shared photos and videos from their Easter celebrations over the weekend (because naturally, there was an elaborate family party). On Sunday, Kylie Jenner shared videos of Stormi's first Easter, and it looks like she and Travis Scott have formed a sweet little family with their daughter. The holiday was a big one for Jenner, too, since Sunday marked her first Easter celebration as a mom, as well as her daughter's first ever.

Jenner shared several videos of her little family celebrating Easter on Snapchat, and they're all super cute. Of course, baby Stormi is all decked out in her Easter best, wearing a white dress with a huge bow in the front. And Scott is all smiles as he holds his little girl. Jenner posted a Snapchat video of Scott giving his daughter a kiss, as well as another close-up shot of Stormi. It's safe to say the baby had a successful first Easter.

The holiday also happened to be the day she turned two months old, which means there was extra reason to celebrate the sweet baby at the extravagant party. Stormi is too adorable in the clips, and Jenner is clearly a proud mama.

Jenner also shared plenty of other pictures and videos from her family's Easter celebration. It appears that the lip kit mogul hosted the event — and it looks like it was quite a party. There was a giant pink Easter bunny made entirely from flowers, as well as what may have been the most over-the-top Easter egg hunt ever. In one photo, Jenner shared Mason Disick's golden Easter egg haul — and the eggs were filled with cash, not candy. The family also had some special guests at the party: Instead of just using decorations that featured bunnies and chicks, they had live animals join in the festivities. That's right — the Easter party included an actual petting zoo.

But, still, the best part of the Easter festivities might be the clips of Stormi and her dad. The three of them have formed such a sweet family, and both parents look thrilled. Just look at the way Scott is staring lovingly at Stormi in the clip below (which was reportedly posted by one of Jenner's friends), and the way Jenner gives Scott a quick peck on the cheek. It's all too sweet for words.

Fans were thrilled about the sweet videos of Stormi in her Easter attire, commenting on how cute the baby looks in the Snapchat clips. And they were happy to see the little family of three spending time together on the holiday, too.

Some fans also expressed their desire to attend the Easter party. But really, who wouldn't want to go to an Easter celebration that included cash-filled eggs?

And while Jenner has shared a number of photos of Stormi at this point, images of her and Scott together after the birth have been more rare. Back in February, Scott posted a photo of himself and Jenner wearing medical masks. That image was adorable enough (if not entirely clear what the masks were for), but the clips of the family enjoying Easter together are a sweet surprise.

Travis Scott/Snapchat.

Clearly, Jenner is keeping her fans in the loop about her family's life going forward. During her pregnancy, she was notoriously tight-lipped, refusing to even confirm the fact that she was pregnant until after Stormi was born. But it looks like she's not taking the same secrecy measures about her daughter these days, so fans can look forward to plenty more updates about Stormi in the coming months.