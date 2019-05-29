It's not often that you can channel Kylie Jenner's luxury designer style, but every now and then she wears something affordable that the rest of us can run and copy. Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin campaign earrings are surprisingly budget-friendly, clocking in at $38 from BaubleBar. The campaign photo in question is splashed in pink, like the rest of the Kylie Skin brand. In the photo, Jenner is wearing minimal pink makeup and a thin spaghetti strap dress. Her light pink hoop earrings add some shimmer to the photo, cinching the baby pink theme.

The earrings in question are the aptly-named Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings. They are still available to shop, since right now they are in pre-order. The product description confirms that these are the same earrings that the beauty mogul wore in the Kylie Skin campaign photos.

"As seen in the Kylie Skin campaign. The Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings make everyday and evening accessorizing an absolute breeze," the description reads. "A glossy swath of lucite effuses a hoop silhouette with a dramatic dose of modern flair, while a pretty palette delivers all of the oomph with none of the fuss."

Seeing how the earrings are named after Jenner and are still on pre-order, one can wonder if these earrings were made in collaboration with BaubleBar for the campaign. According to a BaubleBar rep, they were not made for the campaign, but Jenner thought they would fit well with the pink theme of the skincare line.

BaubleBar did rename the earrings after the beauty mogul wore the hoops in her skincare ads, though.

Kylie Skin

These earrings can work with a whole range of summer outfits. They are casual enough to pair with day dresses and sneakers, or a t-shirt and shorts. They can also look fun paired with a swimsuit if you like to accessorize for the beach, or paired with a cover-up for a drink at a beach bar. The earrings are also glam enough to spice up a black going-out dress.

Kylie Lucite Hoop Earrings $38 BaubleBar Buy At BaubleBar

If you like the Lucite hoops, you might want to act fast. Anything that Jenner touches has a tendency to sell out quickly, including her own skincare line.

According to an Instagram Story made by Jenner, her skincare collection sold out in mere minutes after launching. "I just wanted to come on here and talk to you guys about yesterday's Kylie Skin launch, because it exceeded my wildest dreams for the launch," Jenner shared in the post. "Our sets sold out in six minutes, which is mind-blowing, and everything sold out by the end of the day, so that's crazy."

While Kylie Skin sets will restock on June 5 and the rest of the items will restock June 10, there is no telling if BaubleBar will restock these Kylie Lucite Hoops. So if you want to channel the beauty mogul, now is the time to snap up her chosen earrings. Add a touch of sparkle to all of your summer looks this season, and all with Jenner's approval.