Celebrity Style

Sabrina Carpenter Dazzled In A Sequined Dress For A New Versace Campaign

She kept things Short n’ Sweet.

by Jake Viswanath
US singer Sabrina Carpenter arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5...
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter might be moving on from the Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet with the recent announcement of her upcoming new album, Man’s Best Friend, but her wardrobe is staying... short and sweet. The singer has always been a fan of ’fits that match her five-foot frame, and given her cheeky Daisy Dukes in the “Manchild” video, she’s taking this aesthetic to her next era.

On June 16, Versace debuted a new ad campaign featuring Carpenter in the “La Vacanza” collection (which was started by fellow popstar Dua Lipa two years ago). Naturally, she brought all the summer vibes, adding a glitzy twist to her signature minis and transforming them into the perfect vacation look.

Sabrina’s Pink Mini

Carpenter donned a sequined baby pink minidress, with a cowl neckline and an ultra-short asymmetrical hem. As seen in the campaign video, the straps of her dress featured Versace’s iconic gold lion emblem, adding a touch of extravagance to her flirty look.

Naturally, the Versace handbag was the true star of the campaign, with Carpenter carrying the Tag Bowling Shoulder Bag in a complimentary hot pink hue, which retails for $1,190. She completed her look with matching heels.

Instagram / Versace

Sabrina’s Versace Looks

Carpenter is a proven fan of Versace, donning iconic pieces on the stage and the red carpet.

In a previous “La Vacanza” campaign, Carpenter switched gears with an all-black pantsless look, donning a black camisole tank under a sheer button-up blouse. She completed her look with strappy black heels and added a colorful contrast by carrying the Bowling Bag in a pale blue shade.

Instagram / Versace

In a separate image, Carpenter truly embraced vacation mode by lying by the pool (sans sunbed), and changing into a sequined gold minidress, featuring an extravagant shoulder appliqué that shimmered under the sun.

Instagram / Versace

According to Carpenter, even a poolside afternoon is worthy of over-the-top glamour.