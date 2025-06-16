Sabrina Carpenter might be moving on from the Grammy-winning Short n’ Sweet with the recent announcement of her upcoming new album, Man’s Best Friend, but her wardrobe is staying... short and sweet. The singer has always been a fan of ’fits that match her five-foot frame, and given her cheeky Daisy Dukes in the “Manchild” video, she’s taking this aesthetic to her next era.

On June 16, Versace debuted a new ad campaign featuring Carpenter in the “La Vacanza” collection (which was started by fellow popstar Dua Lipa two years ago). Naturally, she brought all the summer vibes, adding a glitzy twist to her signature minis and transforming them into the perfect vacation look.

Sabrina’s Pink Mini

Carpenter donned a sequined baby pink minidress, with a cowl neckline and an ultra-short asymmetrical hem. As seen in the campaign video, the straps of her dress featured Versace’s iconic gold lion emblem, adding a touch of extravagance to her flirty look.

Naturally, the Versace handbag was the true star of the campaign, with Carpenter carrying the Tag Bowling Shoulder Bag in a complimentary hot pink hue, which retails for $1,190. She completed her look with matching heels.

Instagram / Versace

Sabrina’s Versace Looks

Carpenter is a proven fan of Versace, donning iconic pieces on the stage and the red carpet.

In a previous “La Vacanza” campaign, Carpenter switched gears with an all-black pantsless look, donning a black camisole tank under a sheer button-up blouse. She completed her look with strappy black heels and added a colorful contrast by carrying the Bowling Bag in a pale blue shade.

Instagram / Versace

In a separate image, Carpenter truly embraced vacation mode by lying by the pool (sans sunbed), and changing into a sequined gold minidress, featuring an extravagant shoulder appliqué that shimmered under the sun.

Instagram / Versace

According to Carpenter, even a poolside afternoon is worthy of over-the-top glamour.