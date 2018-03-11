After Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, she returned to social media in style — finally. Kylie laid low during her pregnancy, but she has resumed documenting her life on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter. That means Kylie Jenner's photos of BFF Jordyn Woods with Baby Stormi hanging out together are officially here, and they're what you need to power through the last cold weeks of the winter season. Seriously.

On Saturday, March 10, Kylie shared photos and videos of herself, Jordyn, and Baby Stormi together via Snapchat and Instagram stories. The 20-year-olds tried out looks from Kylie's makeup line, danced for videos, and spent time bonding with Kylie's newborn. It looks as if they spent quality time at Kylie's home together before attending Khloe Kardashian's baby shower later that night. Photos of Khloe's gorgeous baby shower do not indicate that Stormi was present for it, but the peach-colored (and monogrammed) baby outfit Kylie posted to Snapchat was proof that even at home, Stormi matched Khloe's pink theme.

Early on Saturday, Kylie posted a video of Jordyn gently rocking Stormi. Prepare yourself; it's kind of the best thing ever. Kylie captioned the photo: "Can they get any cuter?" accompanied with the thinking emoji. In the clip, sleepy Stormi gazes up at Jordyn, whose face is hidden in the video, and it's hard to believe anything could get cuter.

Here is Kylie's video of Auntie Jordyn with Stormi, and more from their weekend together.

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Kylie also lived it up at Khloe's baby shower. She took photos with everyone there, or close to it. Khloe's baby shower looks glamorous in the best (and most Kardashian) way, too, as the guest list included TV host Maria Menounos, Don't Be Tardy... star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter, fellow makeup mogul Anastasia BH, hairstylist Jen Atkin, and so many more. Kylie posted a close-up shot of Khloe's baby bump on Snapchat, adding "I can't wait to meet you, baby!"

Kris Jenner herself couldn't have imagined that three of her children would be planning families simultaneously. Family togetherness has long been a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, especially in the early seasons, when the show was marketed as "A modern-day Brady Bunch." Between Kris and ex-spouse Caitlyn, there are 10 kids of varying ages. Kylie, the youngest, is close in age to sister Kendall, but her half-siblings are much older than she is. Having a child at the same time as half-sisters Khloe and Kim (who welcomed baby Chicago via surrogate in January 2018) is something new to bond with her family over.

The three siblings raising three daughters (Khloe is expecting a girl!) born just months apart is just the cutest thing on earth. Kylie has also said, on more than one occasion, that she wants a big family — and would like to finish having children by the time she's 25. Stormi may be just the beginning for her.

Kylie Jenner / Snapchat

Kylie was private during her pregnancy, which is out of character for the makeup mogul. Though she used to document even the mundane parts of her life online, she chose not to announce her pregnancy until after the birth of her daughter. This means that the regular hallmarks of pregnancy, including luxe baby showers, weren't a visible part of Kylie's pregnancy journey — until after she announced Stormi's birth with a touching video. It's exciting for fans to be let in on aspects of Kylie's life again, especially moments as intimate as Jordyn snuggling with Stormi.

It would be so fun if Kylie could throw a post-pregnancy shower for herself, but it looks as if she's channeling her energy back into her family and her cosmetics line. Whatever she does next, fans can't wait to see it.