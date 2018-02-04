The moment fans have been waiting for is here: Kylie Jenner's pregnancy has been confirmed. Not only that, but she also revealed her daughter has already been born. Kylie's baby announcement video gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what's been going on the past 9 months. The makeup mogul dropped the big news on Sunday, Feb. 4 with a YouTube video and statement on Twitter.

In the tweet, Kylie wrote:

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

After reading that, fans are bound to better understand why exactly she was keeping things private. And it's hard not to respect that reasoning, especially since she's putting her child's health above any amount of fame. Honestly, it's the responsible thing to do and shows just how seriously she's taking — what she calls — "this role of a lifetime."

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

The statement goes on to explain that her daughter is happy and healthy — and actually arrived three days prior on Thursday, Feb. 1. She wrote:

"pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this i could burst!"

She ends the message to fans with a simple statement: "Thank you for understanding."

As for the video itself, the 11-and-a-half-minute saga is titled "To Our Daughter" and takes fans behind-the-scenes on all the moments from her pregnancy they hadn't seen prior. It opens with footage of Kris Jenner giving birth to Kylie, and wraps up with the full-circle moment of Kylie's own baby entering the world. Granted, the screen is black and you just hear a countdown, instructions from the nurse for Kylie to start breathing, and the newborn starts to cry. Then, you see a close-up of Kylie holding the baby — though all you really see is the child's arm and leg.

Throughout the video, fans get to see Kylie's family and friends rally around her throughout the process. Her best friend Jordyn Woods is by her side throughout it all — they even recall how Woods was there when she took the pregnancy test and confirmed the news. Whether Kylie's birthday, the family's Christmas dinner, or sending sentimental messages to the baby, so many milestones are captured in the sweet video. There's also a touching moment where a pregnant Kylie meets her niece, Chicago West, for the first time.

As for when Kylie's own baby is born, Kris and Khloé are seen sitting in the hospital room, while Kendall joins in via a phone video message. It's entirely possible that the supermodel was traveling, but made sure to FaceTime in for the major moment. It's also interesting that Caitlyn Jenner does not appear in the hospital footage, but given how close she and Kylie are, it's unlikely she wasn't part of it in some capacity.

All in all, Kylie's video announcement is the sweetest tribute to her newborn baby. It includes cute moments of her and boyfriend Travis Scott, along with lighthearted clips of her talking about her pregnancy cravings. Not only do fans finally get answers, but they get to go along the emotional 9-month journey with Kylie — all wrapped up in a heartwarming 11-minute video.