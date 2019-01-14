Kylie Jenner is basically the queen of the internet — after the amount of times that she and her family have gone viral, it's an accepted fact. Jenner had actually held the record for the most liked photo on Instagram, but now, that's all changed. Jenner has officially been dethroned by an egg, and but it doesn't sound like she's willing to let a little competition get her down. Jenner's response to the viral egg Instagram is pretty hilarious, but could we have a social media battle on our hands?

With 18 million likes, the photo Jenner posted announcing daughter Stormi's name for the first time was previously the most liked on Instagram ever, and it makes sense. After all, there had been months of speculation about whether or not Jenner was pregnant, so finding out that she'd given birth in secret and seeing Stormi's tiny hand gripping her mom's finger was a pretty big deal.

But now, a photo of an egg has gathered more likes — and it didn't take very long to do it. On Jan. 4, an account called Egg Gang posted a photo of a simple brown egg, announcing its mission to take Jenner's place as the most liked photo on Instagram.

"Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this," the caption on the photo said.

It's just an egg. It doesn't do tricks. There's nothing you're missing here — people were just presented with an opportunity to make this egg more popular than Jenner's photo, and they did not let the egg down.

At the time of publication, the egg's post had already received more than 29 million likes, surpassing Jenner's record by more than 10 million. But Jenner isn't going to take this lying down. She shared a meme that had been posted about the situation on her Instagram, featuring an old video of Jenner breaking an egg on the road and watching the heat from the road cook it. As far as eggs go, isn't that the ultimate threat?

"Take that little egg," Jenner wrote.

So far, Jenner's video has only received less than three million likes. But being that it was posted less than 24 hours ago, there's certainly time for it to overtake the egg's new record.

And speaking of the egg, according to what the owner of the account told BuzzFeed News, its name is Eugene and was hatched by a British chicken named Henrietta who got the idea to beat Jenner's record while she was sober for Dry January. You can't make this stuff up.

It's hard to say whether or not this egg will continue to explode online, or if Jenner will someday surpass its likes. But this has been a pretty fun social media experiment... even if it did improve that the internet is even weirder than many of us may have thought. With so many celebrities on the Instagram, it's totally possible that another photo will go viral someday, but for now, this egg reigns supreme.