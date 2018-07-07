While fans of the Kardashians are used to the reality TV family to share every aspect of their lives, Kylie Jenner has kept her daughter, Stormi, out of the spotlight. In a YouTube video posted on July 6, Kylie and BFF Jordyn Woods answered fans' Twitter comments. It seems like a commonplace enough activity, right? Well, it'll probably have you holding back tears after you hear about how cute Kylie's daughter is. Kylie Jenner's Stormi details from her Q&A video gives fans a rare glimpse into the life of Kylie — as a mother. "She's my twin," Kylie said in the Q&A. You were warned about the potential tear-jerking lines.

When asked about which of the features in Stormi, whose full name is Stormi Webster, which most remind Jenner of herself as a kid, the new mom didn't hold back in revealing all of the adorable details. "She's looking a lot more like her dad [Travis Scott], [but] I prayed and prayed that she would have my big eyes, and she has like, the biggest eyes ever," Kylie said in the video. Woods cut in and added, "She stares and it captures your soul." Jenner went on to list the features she shares with her five month-old daughter, saying, "She has my forehead, I actually have a three head, if you didn't know — Kylie fact." Then she demonstrated with her fingers and said, "So I have a three-head and she has a three-head too." Aw, what a cute observation.

Of course, Jenner had to mention her most famous feature, her lips, which she said Stormi was more blessed with. "The one thing I was insecure about, she has. She has the most perfect lips... She didn't get those from me, I thank her dad for those," Jenner said while Woods laughed.

You should watch the full Q&A video for yourself to see how Jenner lights up when talking about her bundle of joy. The part when she answers questions about Stormi starts at around two minutes and 50 seconds in.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

On the same day that Jenner posted the video of herself and Woods, she partook in a Twitter Q&A as well which also, as you could imagine, included a lot of questions about baby Stormi. While the Q&A video Jenner posted with Woods answered a lot of questions about Stormi's appearance, the Twitter Q&A gave some more details about what Stormi is like. "Changing almost every week now it seems like. She has the cutest personality," Jenner wrote about Stormi, adding a smiley face at the end.

As exciting as it is to hear about Stormi Webster, fans most likely want to see more Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott's adorable baby. She sure sounds cute based on Jenner's description that she gave during her video Q&A. Sadly, though, Jenner has made it clear that Stormi won't appear in many Instagram photos or the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In June when Jenner posted a photo of herself and the corner of Stormi's head, a fan pointed out that the youngest Jenner cut Stormi out of the photo. Jenner responded, saying, "Yeah I cut my baby out. I'm not sharing photos of my girl right now." As disappointing as that may be, it sounds like you can get a good idea of what Stormi looks like now just by looking at baby pictures of Jenner.

It's too bad that fans won't get many more glimpses of Jenner's baby, but it sounds like the new mom knows what's best for her family. Jenner did keep her entire pregnancy under wraps after all, so it's not a big surprise that she has chosen to keep things private again.