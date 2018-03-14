Keeping Up With The Kardashian star and new mom Kylie Jenner can't get enough of her daughter Stormi, and honestly, neither can her fans. On Wednesday, March 14, Jenner shared an adorable new photo of baby Stormi sleeping soundly on her Snapchat. And unsurprisingly, people are already taking to Twitter to gush over the sweet pic.

Though the media speculated that Kylie was pregnant, the reality star didn't confirm this to be true until Sunday, Feb. 4, when she announced her daughter's birth. In a social media post on the same day, Kylie shared a note both apologizing for keeping fans in the dark throughout this portion of her life's journey, and thanking them for understanding. For Kylie, it was important for her to keep this particular moment private, and who came blame her? After living most of her formative years in front of the camera, it was only right that she chose to keep this extremely intimate time to herself.

Along with her heartfelt note, Kylie also shared an 11-minute video with fans, which detailed the entire nine months of her pregnancy. Entitled "To Our Daughter," the video showed scenes of the reality star bonding with family and friends, including Stormi's father and Kylie's rumored boyfriend, Travis Scott. From early sonograms to holding her niece Chicago for the first time while on the verge of giving birth herself, the video showed just how much Kylie evolved throughout the experience.

Stormi's face, or even her name, wasn't revealed in the video, but these days, the reality star gives fans glimpses of her adorable face on her social media accounts.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kylie's most recent Snapchat shows the one month old sleeping sweetly in an adorable pink onesie with her fists clinched in true newborn fashion, and fans are having a hard time keeping it together.

Not only are fans completely overwhelmed by Stormi's cuteness, but for some, images of the newborns sweet face has led to some extreme baby fever.

